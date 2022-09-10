As quickly as the number of new COVID-19 cases in McCracken County jumped up over the last two weeks, the numbers have come back down to the lowest level since mid-May.
On Aug. 18, the Purchase District Health Department (PDHD) reported 131 new cases of COVID-19 in McCracken County. The department’s weekly reports are issued on Thursday.
There were 221 new cases reported on Aug. 25 and 367 reported last week.
The PDHD reported 101 new cases on Thursday, the lowest number since the May 12 report of 75 new cases, the last time the number of new cases was in double digits.
Last week, PDHD Director Kent Koster attributed the high increase of new cases to the return to school and associated meetings taking place. With school having been in session in McCracken County for four weeks, the lower numbers seem to play that out.
The incidence rate for McCracken County has also reduced, with the county moving from the highest level of incidence back to the second-highest.
An incidence rate is the number of new cases per 100,000 people over the previous seven days.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH) issues a color-coded map reflecting each county’s incidence rate. The highest rate (more than 25 cases per 100,000 people) is shown in red, while the second-highest (10 to 25) is shown in orange. The third-highest rate (1 to 10) is shown in yellow, while the lowest (less than 1) is shown in green.
McCracken County has been at the orange level for five of the last six weeks, having been at the red level last week. Its incidence rate this week is 22.9, down from last week’s 33.4.
This week, there are 97 counties at the red level. Last week, there were 104.
Most of western Kentucky is at the orange level, including Caldwell (22.4), Calloway (24.2), Crittenden (11.4), Fulton (19.1), Graves (19.6), Hickman (22.8), Livingston (20.2), Lyon (15.7) and Marshall (11.9) counties. Ballard County (3.6) is at the yellow level, while Carlisle County (27.0) and Trigg County (38.0) are at the red level.
The KDPH also issues a color-coded community level map, which uses the number of new COVID-19 cases in each county,% of hospital capacity devoted to COVID-19 patients and the number of new patients with COVID-19 admitted to the hospital in the past week.
McCracken County is at the medium level, shown in yellow. Other area counties at the medium level include Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Crittenden, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon and Marshall counties. Fulton County is at the low level (shown in green), while Carlisle and Trigg counties are at the high level (shown in red).
Incidence rate maps issued by the KDPH are issued on Monday, while the PDHD report comes out on Thursday and the KDPH community level map is issued on Friday.
