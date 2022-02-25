For the first time since Nov. 5, all eight of the counties in the Jackson Purchase region are not at the highest level of COVID-19 incidence.
A COVID-19 incidence rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people over the previous seven days.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health issues a color-coded map showing the level of incidence for each Kentucky county. Counties at the highest level, more than 25 cases per 100,000 people, are colored red, while counties at the next-highest level, 10 to 25 cases, are colored orange. Counties at the third-highest level, 1 to 10 cases, are colored yellow and counties at the lowest level, less than 1 case, are colored green.
The incidence rate map released on Wednesday shows six of the eight Jackson Purchase counties colored orange, with two of them colored yellow.
Those at the orange level are McCracken (with an incidence rate of 19.7), Ballard (19.9), Calloway (18.7), Carlisle (21.0), Graves (14.2) and Marshall (23.0). Those at the yellow level are Fulton (9.6) and Hickman (9.8).
Statewide, 92 of Kentucky’s 120 counties are still at the red level, but that number has been decreasing over the last two weeks. On Wednesday, there were 25 counties at the orange level and three at the yellow level.
The Kentucky COVID-10 Dashboard at kycovid.ky.gov shows a decrease in the COVID-19 test positivity rate, the percentage of tests that return a positive result for COVID-19, shown by county.
McCracken County’s positivity rate on Thursday was 8.97%. meaning almost 1 in 9 COVID-19 tests were positive.
Other area county positivity rates for Thursday were Ballard, 8.05%; Calloway, 5.45; Carlisle, 4.39%; Fulton, 4.26%; Graves, 3.81%; Hickman, 1.69%; and Marshall, 7.98%.
Information about COVID-19 testing, vaccines and other health issues can be found at the Purchase District Health website at purchasehealth.org.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWith Snow, or at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.