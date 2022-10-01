The COVID-19 levels for McCracken County and western Kentucky — and, for the most part, the rest of the state — are back down to the levels last seen in May before the most recent surge in new cases.

The Purchase District Health Department reported Thursday that there were 37 new cases of COVID-19 in McCracken County, the lowest weekly total since May 5, when 17 cases were reported.

Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.

