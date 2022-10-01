The COVID-19 levels for McCracken County and western Kentucky — and, for the most part, the rest of the state — are back down to the levels last seen in May before the most recent surge in new cases.
The Purchase District Health Department reported Thursday that there were 37 new cases of COVID-19 in McCracken County, the lowest weekly total since May 5, when 17 cases were reported.
For the month of September, there were 285 new cases reported in the county, the lowest monthly total since April, when 92 cases were reported. There were 327 cases reported in McCracken County in March and 483 cases reported in the county in May.
McCracken County’s incidence rate on Monday was 8.3, dropping it at the third-highest level of incidence (yellow) on the color-coded map issued weekly by the Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH).
It is the lowest incidence rate for McCracken County since May 9, when it was 3.9.
The incidence rate for an area is the number of new cases reported per 100,000 people over the previous seven days. The KDPH map shows counties at the highest level (more than 25 cases per 100,000 people) in red, the second-highest level (10 to 25 cases) in orange, the third-highest level (1 to 10 cases) in yellow and the lowest level (less than 1 case per 100,000 people) in green.
Two counties — Ballard and Hickman, both in far western Kentucky — are in green for the state of Kentucky, both with an incidence rate of zero. Only 18 counties in the state are shown at the highest level in red, and Crittenden County is the only county west of Bowling Green at that level.
Incidence rates for area counties are Ballard (0.0), Caldwell (19.1), Calloway (9.5), Carlisle (6.0), Crittenden (26.0), Fulton (12.0), Graves (7.3), Hickman (0.0), Livingston (10.9), Lyon (8.7), Marshall (12.9) and Trigg (9.8).
Another map to track the spread of COVID-19 used by the Kentucky Department for Public Health is the community level map. It uses the number of new COVID-19 cases in each county,% of hospital capacity devoted to COVID-19 patients and the number of new patients with COVID-19 admitted to the hospital in the past week.
Counties at the high level of this map are shown in red, while those at the medium level are shown in yellow and those at the low level are shown in green.
This week, only 11 Kentucky counties (9.2%) are at the red level. Almost all of western Kentucky is at the green or yellow level.
McCracken County is at the yellow level along with Ballard, Carlisle, Crittenden, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon and Marshall counties. Western Kentucky counties at the green level include Caldwell, Calloway, Fulton and Trigg counties.
PDHD Director Kent Koster said his department is providing boosters using a drive-through clinic and inside the department.
“We started giving boosters almost three weeks ago which contain the substances for the BA.4 and the BA.5 along with the original COVID shot,” he said. “You have to have your primary series first (before getting boosters). There are three different permanent vaccines that we’ve been given: the Pfizer and the Moderna and the (Johnson & Johnson).
“We’re giving the boosters in the drive-through behind the health department. We’re giving the Moderna back there, and we’re giving the Pfizer booster inside the health department. These are all free, and you don’t have to have an appointment if you’re going to get the Moderna booster through the drive-through, but it would be best to make an appointment if you were going to get the Pfizer. We also take walk-ins.”
Vaccines and boosters can be received at the health department at 916 Kentucky Ave. from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7:30 to 11 a.m. on Friday.
For more information, call the Purchase District Health Department at 270-444-9631 or visit its website at purchasehealth.org.
The Purchase District Health Department serves McCracken, Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton and Hickman counties.
