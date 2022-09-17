The weekly number of new cases of COVID-19 in McCracken County is at its lowest since May 12, the last weekly report to have fewer than 100 new cases in the county.
The report issued by the Purchase District Health Department (PDHD) on Thursday showed 84 new cases in McCracken County for the week of Sept. 8-14.
The department reported 101 new cases last week and 367 new cases the week before — the most cases in a single week since the first week of February.
Since the COVID pandemic began in March 2020, McCracken County has had 21,764 reported cases.
The number of cases across the state have decreased as well. On this week’s COVID-19 incidence rate map issued Monday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health, only 65 of Kentucky’s 120 counties (54.2%) are at the highest incidence rate, down from 97 counties (80.8%) last week.
An incidence rate is the number of new cases per 100,000 people over the previous seven days.
McCracken County’s incidence rate this week is 14.6, down from 22.9 last week. It is the lowest incidence rate for the county since May 9, when it was at 3.9.
On the color-coded incidence rate map, counties at the highest level (more than 25 new cases per 100,000) are shown in red, while counties at the second-highest rate (10-25 cases) are shown in orange. Those at the third-highest incidence rate (1 to 10 cases) are shown in yellow, while those at the lowest rate (less than 1 case per 100,000 people) are shown in green.
Almost all of Kentucky’s counties at the highest level are east of Elizabethtown. In western Kentucky, Carlisle (6.0), Crittenden (1.6) and Lyon (8.7) counties are at the third-highest level shown in yellow.
The rest of the counties in this area are at the second-highest level, shown in orange. Those are Ballard (14.5), Caldwell (17.9), Calloway (20.1), Fulton (19.1), Graves (11.9), Hickman (19.6), Livingston (10.9), Marshall (15.6) and Trigg (24.4).
Another map to track the spread of COVID-19 used by the Kentucky Department for Public Health is the community level map. It uses the number of new COVID-19 cases in each county,% of hospital capacity devoted to COVID-19 patients and the number of new patients with COVID-19 admitted to the hospital in the past week.
Counties at the high level of this map are shown in red, while those at the medium level are shown in yellow and those at the low level are shown in green.
This week, only 51 Kentucky counties are at the red level. Almost all of western Kentucky is at the green or yellow level.
McCracken County is at the yellow level along with Ballard, Carlisle, Crittenden, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall and Trigg counties. Western Kentucky counties at the green level include Caldwell, Calloway and Fulton counties.
For information about local health issues can be found at the Purchase District Health Department website at purchasehealth.org.
