The number of new COVID-19 cases reported to the Purchase District Health Department this week is the lowest since May 12, and the COVID-19 incidence rate is out of the highest level for most of the Jackson Purchase area.

The Purchase District Health Department (PDHD) reported Thursday that 138 new cases were reported from Aug. 4 through Wednesday. That is the lowest weekly total since the PDHD reported 75 cases for the week of May 5-11.

