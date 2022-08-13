The number of new COVID-19 cases reported to the Purchase District Health Department this week is the lowest since May 12, and the COVID-19 incidence rate is out of the highest level for most of the Jackson Purchase area.
The Purchase District Health Department (PDHD) reported Thursday that 138 new cases were reported from Aug. 4 through Wednesday. That is the lowest weekly total since the PDHD reported 75 cases for the week of May 5-11.
This week’s case total is significantly lower than those seen in previous weeks:
• May 26-June 1: 206 cases.
• June 30-July 6: 150 cases.
• July 28-Aug. 3: 186 cases.
McCracken County is at the second-highest incidence rate level for the second straight week.
The COVID incidence rate is the number of new cases per 100,000 people over the previous seven days.
A color-coded map issued by the Kentucky Department for Public Health shows the different levels of each county. Those at the highest rate — more than 25 cases per 100,000 people — are shown in red, while those at the next-highest rate — 10 to 25 cases — are in the orange. Those at the third-highest rate — 1 to 10 cases — are shown in yellow, while those in the lowest rate — less than 1 case — are shown in green.
McCracken County’s incidence rate this week is at 22.1, down from last week’s rate of 23.6, placing the county at the orange level.
Seven of the eight counties in the Jackson Purchase region are also at the orange level. Along with McCracken County, other counties at that level are Ballard (19.9), Carlisle (21.0), Fulton (16.8), Graves (21.5), Hickman (16.3) and Marshall (17.9). Calloway County is at the red level with a rate of 30.8.
Other area counties include Caldwell (17.9), Crittenden (24.3), Livingston (15.5), Lyon (12.2) and Trigg (54.6).
The number of counties in Kentucky at the highest incidence rate level also went down this week, with 95 counties shown to be at the red level, compared with 103 red counties last week.
Another tool used by the Kentucky Department for Public Health is the community level map, which takes into account the number of new COVID-19 cases in each county,% of hospital capacity devoted to COVID-19 patients and the number of new patients with COVID-19 admitted to the hospital in the past week. This helps to show the impact of COVID-19 in Kentucky communities.
This week’s community level map shows six Jackson Purchase counties at the high level, shown in red. Those counties are McCracken, Ballard, Carlisle, Graves, Hickman and Marshall. Calloway and Fulton counties are at the low level, shown in green.
This week’s map shows 76 counties in Kentucky at the high level of impact, down from 80 counties last week.
Information about COVID-19, including vaccines and testing, as well as baby formula, diabetes and other health issues can be found at the PDHD website at purchasehealth.org or by calling the health department at 270-444-9625.
