The COVID-19 incidence rate has lessened substantially this week in McCracken County, perhaps indicating the omicron variant has peaked locally.
However, the rate remains high.
The county’s incidence rate plummeted from 343.5 on Monday to 177.1 on Tuesday. The incidence rate for Wednesday dropped even more to 156.5.
A COVID-19 incidence rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people over the previous seven days. A color-coded county map issued weekdays by the Kentucky Department for Public Health shows counties at the highest rate (more than 25 cases per 100,000 people) in red, the next-highest rate (10 to 25) in orange, the third-highest (1 to 10) in yellow and the lowest rate (less than 1) in green.
Since McCracken County’s population in the 2020 Census was 65,418, if the Kentucky Department for Public Health is using that figure, one case of COVID-19 in McCracken County has an incidence rate of 1.53 for that day.
All 120 Kentucky counties have been at the highest level since Jan. 11.
McCracken County’s positivity rate on Wednesday was 31.73%, down from 38% form the apparent peak last week. The current positivity rate means that more than 3 out of every 10 COVID tests returns a positive result.
The federal government is providing up to four free COVID tests per household, and the Purchase District Health Department is providing a means of reporting positive results to the department through its website, purchasehealth.org, that will help it stay abreast of any changes in the county’s COVID-19 status.
Information about COVID-19 vaccines and testing is also available through that website.
