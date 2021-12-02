Local COVID cases show increase in November

The number of COVID-19 cases reported in McCracken County took a sharp upturn at the end of November, according to information released by the Purchase District Health Department.
From the start of the month through mid-November, the numbers had stayed in the 20s with moderate upticks in the middle of the month. The county reported 17 new cases for Nov. 10 and 11, 31 new cases for the weekend of Nov. 12-14 and 46 new cases for Nov. 15 before dropping back down into the 20s for Nov. 17-23.
For the Thanksgiving weekend of Nov. 24-28, the county reported 36 new cases, jumping to 85 cases for Monday and 61 for Tuesday.
McCracken County reported 591 new cases for November, an increase from the 493 cases reported in October but still much lower than the 1,360 reported in September and the 1,612 in August.
The greatest increase by age group from October to November remains among younger people. School-age children — those age 4 to 18 — went from 109 cases in October to 167 cases in November, a 53.2% increase.
Those age 19 to 29 went from 68 cases in October to 85 in November, a 25% increase, while those younger than 3 years old went from 12 in October to 23 in November, an increase of 91.7%, although the numbers themselves remain low.
Those in their 30s went from 72 in October to 75 in November, while those in their 40s went from 70 in October to 76 in November.
While COVID-19 began in March 2020 as “an old person’s disease,” older people showed little change. Those in their 50s went from 60 cases in October to 57 in November, those in their 60s had 59 cases each in October and November, those in their 70s went from 35 cases in October to 41 in November and those 80 and older went had eight cases each in October and November.
From August through November — the period of the delta variant — school-age children reported 1,068 cases, or 71.2 cases per age (4-18).Those 19 to 29 reported 629 cases, or 57.2 cases per age, while those in their 30s reported 570 cases, or 57 cases per age and those in their 40s reported 543 cases, or 54.3 cases per age.
McCracken County has averaged 537.8 cases per month since the pandemic began, and averaged 8.5 COVID-related deaths. The county reported eight COVID-related deaths in November, down from 13 deaths reported in October.
Ballard County showed a similar increase over the last two days of November. Of its 66 cases reported in November, 21 were reported Monday and Tuesday.
Carlisle County’s numbers remained low throughout November — no daily report had more than six cases — and seven of its 52 cases for the month came on Monday and Tuesday.
Fulton and Hickman counties are similar to Carlisle. Fulton did not have a daily report of more than eight cases in November, while Hickman did not go above four cases on any day last month. Eight of Fulton County’s 51 cases reported in November came on Monday and Tuesday, while five of Hickman’s 21 cases last month came on Monday and Tuesday.
Regarding incidence rate, McCracken County ended November back at the highest rate of incidence, colored red on the color-coded maps issued by the Kentucky Department for Public Health.
The highest rate, shown in red, indicates more than 25 cases per 100,000 people over the previous seven days. The next-highest, shown in orange, indicates 10 to 25 cases per 100,000 people, and the next-highest, shown in yellow, indicates 1 to 10 cases per 100,000 people.
The lowest rate, shown in green, indicates less than 1 case per 100,000 people over the previous seven days.
McCracken County went back into the red on Monday with a COVID incidence rate of 27.7. On Tuesday, the rate dropped to 26.6, still at the red level. The county had not been at the red level since Oct. 7.
On Tuesday, Fulton, Graves and Livingston counties were all at the red level. Fulton had an incidence rate of 33.5, Graves had a rate of 25.7 and Livingston had a rate of 28.
All of the other Jackson Purchase counties were at the orange level. Ballard had a rate of 23.5, Calloway was at 14.3, Carlisle at 21.0, Hickman at 19.6 and Marshall at 18.8.
Wednesday’s incidence rate showed five of the eight Jackson Purchase counties in red as well as Livingston County.
McCracken County had an incidence rate of 29.3. Other area counties at the red level included Carlisle (30.0), Fulton (26.7), Graves (30.7), Livingston (26.4) and Marshall (26.2).
Area counties at the orange level on Wednesday were Ballard (19.9), Calloway (15.8) and Hickman (13.0).
On Wednesday, 85 of Kentucky’s 120 counties were at the red level, 32 were at the orange level and three were at the yellow level.
