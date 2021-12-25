Local COVID-19 per-day case average stays in the 40s

The number of new cases of COVID-19 in McCracken County continue to hover at a moderately high level, while the county remains at the highest incidence rate level.
In the three weeks before Thanksgiving, McCracken County averaged 12.7 new cases of COVID-19 per day (Nov. 5-11), 23.6 cases per day (Nov. 12-18) and 16.3 cases per day (Nov. 19-28).
Since that holiday, however, those averages have risen, and while they lowered following the week after Thanksgiving, they remain at a level decidedly higher than those pre-Thanksgiving averages.
The week after Thanksgiving (Nov. 29-Dec. 2), McCracken County averaged 62.5 new cases of COVID-19 per day. The next week (Dec. 3-8), that dropped to 41.0 cases per day. Last week (Dec. 9-16), the average rose slightly to 43.4 cases per day, and this week, that average has dipped to 40.3 cases per day.
The average number of cases reported per day for the month of December in McCracken County is 42.6, compared with November’s daily average of 19.7 and October’s average of 15.9 cases per day.
According to reports issued by the Purchase District Health Department, there were 39 cases reported on Monday. A report was not issued on Tuesday, but the report on Wednesday showed 153 cases of COVID-19 in the county (averaging 76.5 cases per day for the Tuesday and Wednesday reports). On Thursday, that number dropped to 50 new cases.
A report was not issued for Friday because of the Christmas holiday.
According to Wednesday’s incidence rate map issued by the Kentucky Department for Public Health, McCracken County remains at the highest level of COVID-19 incidence.
According to the color-coded state map, counties in the highest rate of incidence — more than 25 cases per 100,000 people over the previous seven days — are colored red, while those at the next-highest level — 10 to 25 cases per 100,000 people — are colored orange. Those at the third-highest rate — 1 to 10 cases per 100,000 people — are colored yellow, and those at the lowest level — less than 1 case per 100,000 people — are colored green.
On Wednesday, McCracken County had an incidence rate of 49.6. The county has been at the red level since Nov. 29.
Hickman County’s incidence rate on Wednesday was 9.8, while Calloway County’s rate was 24.5.
Other counties in this region at the red level: Ballard County had a rate of 34.4, while Carlisle County was at 36.0, Fulton County 31.1, Graves County 39.1, Livingston County 52.8, Lyon County 26.1 and Marshall County 51.9.
