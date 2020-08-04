As the nation enters its fifth month of dealing with COVID-19, positive cases and testing numbers continue to climb in far western Kentucky.
A release from Baptist Health on Monday announced that the entire system (which includes hospitals in both Kentucky and Indiana) had surpassed 100,000 tests, with 17,822 of those coming from Baptist Health Paducah. A Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital representative confirmed Monday that approximately 8,000 tests have been conducted on their campus since the pandemic started, taking the total McCracken County testing number north of 25,000.
The Purchase District Health Department’s Kent Koster also announced Monday that 12 more McCracken County residents had tested positive, bringing the total to 329. The eight-county Purchase Area has seen 1,334 individuals test positive for COVID-19, a little more than 4% of Kentucky’s overall case total, and 35 COVID-19-related deaths.
Baptist Health Paducah chief medical officer Brad Housman thinks that the region is doing a reasonable job at mitigating the effects of COVID-19, but warned against complacency.
“In general, I would say we’re doing fairly well,” Housman said. “Certainly we’ve seen a very small uptick in the number of cases, but overall we’ve not seen a large increase over the last several weeks so we’re holding our own for the moment.
“We need to continue to be vigilant in paying attention to our own personal health and symptoms but also in masking and being careful about gatherings and/or social distancing and lastly, as always, hand hygiene, as well.”
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is continuing to advocate for his mask mandate, launching MaskUpKY — a new public service campaign aimed at encouraging mask use across the commonwealth — during his Monday press conference.
“We know that if we can get the majority of Kentuckians to wear a mask when you go in public, we can make a major difference,” Beshear said. “If we want to get our kids back in school, reopen our economy, keep each other safe and get to a new normal, we need every Kentuckian to wear a mask or facial covering. It’s that simple.”
Social distancing, for Housman, includes being considerate of others in terms of social space and at larger gatherings. This is something that he’s especially conscious of with area schools gearing up for the year.
“As we start back to school in the next few weeks, obviously that is a concern — that we’re going to have larger groups of folks gathering. I think we’ll have to be very careful with our measures or we will potentially put ourselves at risk of having a larger increase in our numbers.”
The increase in testing across the state, and across Baptist’s system, has been a slow climb.
“Testing has been, and continues to be a challenge since the early days of COVID-19 in our communities,” Baptist Health system CEO Gerard Colman said in the release. “But throughout, Baptist has used all of the resources at our disposal to help address the issue of testing across all of the areas we are privileged to serve. Testing allows us to identify patients with COVID-19, a crucial step in keeping them, and our caregivers, safe.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.