COVID-19 case counts in western Kentucky and around the state continued to mount Friday, prompting reactions from local institutions and officials from around the Commonwealth.
A statement issued by McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer encouraged local residents to remain diligent as winter approaches.
“We hoped and believed that the virus was on the decline. That belief, along with a disdain for masks and our love of personal freedoms, has tempted us to relax our vigilance,” the judge-executive wrote. “This is serious, this is deadly, and it is our individual responsibilities; our duties as citizens, to take action to protect each other.”
Clymer asked that “each person do (their) part” in the effort to stop the spread locally.
“Wear a mask, keep your distance, limit your contacts, and wash your hands. And encourage others to do so. The virus is an unseen peril,” he said. “As we go about our lives we do not know where it is, who has it, or how close we may have come to being infected. But by following the simple guidelines, we can slow the growth, and know that we are doing what we can.”
Part of the release issued by Clymer’s office addressed the consistently climbing case count in McCracken, which added 91 Friday.
Across the Purchase Area — which has so far totaled 5,753 cases — 183 cases were tallied Friday. County-by-county case totals as of 4 p.m. Friday were as follows:
• McCracken — 1,789
• Ballard — 191
• Calloway — 1,265
• Carlisle — 151
• Fulton — 244
• Graves — 1,246
• Hickman — 149
• Marshall — 718
So far in the region, 93 deaths have been ascribed to COVID-19-related circumstances. Seventeen of those were McCracken residents and 40 were Graves residents. Calloway has accounted for 14 deaths, Marshall nine, Fulton eight, Hickman three and one a piece in Ballard and Carlisle.
Gov. Andy Beshear updated the state’s residents on the pandemic during a regular Friday briefing, reporting that Kentucky had seen its highest ever number of new daily COVID-19 cases and deaths.
“Like almost every state in America, we are seeing a surge here in Kentucky that is concerning and deadly,” Beshear said. “But like every state in America, the power to stop it is in our hands.”
The state recorded 3,173 new cases — making the overall total 132,844 — and unfortunately added 25 deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Kentucky has lost 1,647 people to the coronavirus.
“This is the toughest spot we’ve been in so far,” the governor continued. “You must do your part. If you are not wearing a mask, you are putting yourself at personal risk. We cannot let this escalation continue. Everybody’s got to pull their weight. Come on, Team Kentucky. Too many of us are hurting and too many of us are dying.”
The McCracken County Public Library ceased offering curbside and telephone services, it announced Friday, due to staffing shortages after an employee on the curbside team had tested positive. The institution has been closed to the public since Oct. 31.
Management is consulting with area health officials and hopes to resume offering curbside services after a deep cleaning of the building and an evaluation of the staffing situation.
Early on in the pandemic there were concerns about having enough resources — beds and room at hospitals — and Clymer is worried about those issues becoming a concern again.
“When this virus began, we were concerned that there would not be enough hospital beds in which to treat the survivors and not enough morgues to store the dead,” he wrote. “It was surreal to stand in the cold of a huge industrial refrigerator and calculate how many bodies could be stored.
“I don’t want to go there again.”
