Touchdowns and Tunes Tailgate Party announced that Lynyrd Skynyrd, Brantley Gilbert and Chris Young would headline the west Kentucky country music festival in September 2021.
Festival founder Bryan Kent, a native of Mayfield, has been eagerly waiting to make this announcement.
“It’s been a long time coming. Four years in the making really of finally being able to bring high-caliber, high quality talent here to Paducah,” he said. “We’re very excited.
“The goal from day one has been to see how big we could make this.”
Kent and his crew were forced to forgo a festival in 2020 due to COVID-19 and, having drawn over 4,000 people to the Paducah riverfront in 2019, they’ve been using the extra planning time to go bigger than ever before.
“(This year) definitely put the breaks on a lot of events, period. Not just concerts but sporting events and everything across the board, everything kind of came to a screeching halt,” the founder said. “For 2020, I think it served us well to step back and re-evaluate.
“We fully anticipate that the economy and the event industry, as a whole, will come back stronger in 2021.”
Kent added two new members to the festival’s team, brand director Mackenzie Abbott and event director Lisa Lauck, and now has a new production company behind the festival, Michigan’s Meridian Concerts Inc.
“We’re going to be able to expand to a whole new level with this production company,” he said. “What we’re able to bring to the table now is just heads and tails above where we’ve been.”
Touchdowns and Tunes will run from Sept. 3-5, 2021. More lineup announcements will come on Oct. 27, Kent said, as well as information about the event’s new location and ticketing platform before tickets go on sale Dec. 1.
This new location acquired by the festival, Kent told the Sun, will hopefully be its home for the next couple of years. He added that he was “very grateful to the city of Paducah” for allowing the festival to take place on the riverfront in 2018 and 2019.
A news release also announced that RV and tent camping would be offered at the festival next year. For information, visit www.touchdownsandtunes.com.
Kent is even more excited for the announcements still to come.
“Our headliners are the draw, but the overall value of what TNT is going to be in 2021 is in the supporting cast. We’ve just scratched the tip of the iceberg for what our event is going to be.”
