BENTON — Domestic violence crisis centers are safe havens for families in the area. They’re places they can turn to, rely and depend on. One local clothing boutique called Rossi Oliver in downtown Benton is offering that same help.
For owner Tiffany Henson, it’s more than just a clothing store, it’s about giving back.
“What I do is I have so many clothes, and I’m so blessed, but if they don’t sell, we mark them down to $10 and I said, ‘what if I just started donating these to these girls?’ It just lit me up inside, I was so excited.” Henson said.
She’s donating bags of clothing to a local nonprofit, “Abba Reach Me,” helping hundreds of local girls and women in their battles with addiction, homelessness and domestic violence.
“The smiles on their faces was just absolutely amazing,” Henson said. “This is something I’ve always wanted to do.”
Henson was once in their shoes. She said she was sexually assaulted as a young girl. It’s difficult for her to think back to that, and said she’s spent most of her life minimizing her pain and the difficulties she faced.
“I was so young when it happened and so many girls don’t say anything.” Henson said.
Henson is wanting to give a voice to the girls who are dealing with those issues. She said Rossi Oliver is a place where they can come to just talk, if they need it.
If you or someone you know needs help, you can always call the 24/7 National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.