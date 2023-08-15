Many children dream of receiving gifts on Christmas Day — putting out cookies and milk for Santa Claus the night before, showing gratitude for those who thought of you for the holiday season. Unfortunately, some children around the world don’t have that luxury.
CNBC reports that 16% of Americans would go into debt to buy holiday gifts for their children, while the Mirror said 1 in 5 children in the United Kingdom goes without Christmas gifts because they can’t afford them.
That’s why 12 Oaks Baptist Church and Samaritans Purse are still accepting donations for Operation Christmas Child, which sends gifts and essential items to children. Although “National Collection Week” for the organization isn’t until Nov. 13-20, the community and church members participated in two gift-packing events on Saturday, hosted by 12 Oaks, to get donations for overseas children.
Kathy Butler has worked with Samaritan’s Purse for 28 years, starting her career in 1995. Butler has been the area coordinator for western Kentucky for 11 years, and she said she’s seen this organization grow from the ground up.
“Operation Christmas Child started in 1993 in the United States; it came here with Franklin Graham with Samaritan’s Purse,” Butler said. “It just started small by trying to pack shoe boxes for a war-torn country, and it has grown every year for children in need worldwide.”
Butler said, last year, western Kentucky donated 17,000 Christmas gift shoeboxes. She expects to donate at least 18,000 shoeboxes this year.
“They go to countries in need all around the world, choosing the location based on where help is most needed at that time,” Butler said.
They plan to double the number of gifts donated this year by hosting early packing parties. These events help ensure timely delivery to different countries so everyone can receive a gift on Christmas Day.
“Sometimes, they have to sit in a port and go through taxes and different things, so you never know. We may fill them now, and it may be March or April before they actually get into the hands of the children,” Butler said.
Packing an Operation Christmas Child shoebox is easy. People can get a sponsored shoebox at events or use their own. The shoeboxes can be dropped off at 12 Oaks Baptist Church or a participating Operation Christmas Child location.
Gifts are meant for children between the ages of 4 and 14 and can contain small toys, personal hygiene products and craft items. It is not recommended to send money, toothpaste, or food and candy with a card.
“We like to include school supplies, toys and hygienic items in our donation packages for kids. We avoid including toothpaste, war-related toys and anything liquid. Instead, we choose items like toothbrushes, baby dolls, cars and jump ropes.”
When tracking a shoebox online, people can donate $10. This donation helps with shoebox collection, shipping and supporting local churches. Butler mentioned that this donation is not mandatory, but can assist the organization’s mission to help children worldwide.
Butler said that even though the goal is to supply items for children, the ultimate goal is to allow children to feel the love of others and God. She said this is why every time they pack a box, they say a prayer over it.
“We put a letter in there and a picture from our family, letting them know that we love them and that God loves them,” Butler said.
If someone missed this opportunity, Butler said there’s still another chance. 12 Oaks Baptist will have two packing events closer to National Collection Week. Although the Saturday event was for children overseas, the following collection will be for children in western Kentucky and throughout the United States.
