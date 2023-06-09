BENTON — Four children’s book authors from Paducah will be at the Marshall County Public Library in Benton from 10 a.m. to noon on June 14 to read, sign and sell their books. Refreshments will also be provided in Meeting Room A during this time.
Gerry Keller Gilbert will be available to read “Molly’s Crazy Hat” about a young girl who learns to crochet from her grandmother, and through that avenue, discovers a new friend. All proceeds from Gilbert’s book will be donated to the Reidland Elementary Family Resource Center.
Gaila Jo Gay will be reading her story, “You Should Howl at the Moon,” about a small rat terrier named Lily, who has a big surprise for her family.
Jenny Fuller will be reading one of her books, as she has published five.
“A Horse Named Willie” and “A Horse named Willie, The Gift” is a tale about a horse who was born for something special. It was some time before he found out just how special and how important he was in the lives of so many people.
Twenty-five% of the proceeds from the purchase of the “A Horse Named Willie” series will go to Cassidy’s Cause, an organization in Paducah that teaches horseback riding to patrons with special needs.
Fuller will also have “Sebastian & The Wise Old Man,” “The Magic Lady” and “Creatures of the Forest” available for purchase.
Chuck Hank will be present, reading his book “Sammy The Squirrel,” a pick-your-own adventure tale where Sammy is thrown into an adventure when he leaves his family’s nest in a tree and goes down to the ground.
The book signing will happen alongside the Marshall County Public Library children’s program “Barnyard Buddies.” It invites the public to join the summer reading fun with Barnyard Buddies and farm sensory activities at 10-11 a.m. June 14.
