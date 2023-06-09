BENNWS-06-08-23 MCPL BOOK SIGNING - PHOTO

Gerry Keller Gilbert (left) and Chuck Hank (right) at a book signing in February at The National Quilt Museum in Paducah. These two authors, along with two others, will be at Marshall County Public Library at Benton from 10 a.m.-noon on June 14 to sign, sell and read their children’s books.

 KIRSTEN WALKER | Marshall County Tribune-Courier

BENTON — Four children’s book authors from Paducah will be at the Marshall County Public Library in Benton from 10 a.m. to noon on June 14 to read, sign and sell their books. Refreshments will also be provided in Meeting Room A during this time.

Gerry Keller Gilbert will be available to read “Molly’s Crazy Hat” about a young girl who learns to crochet from her grandmother, and through that avenue, discovers a new friend. All proceeds from Gilbert’s book will be donated to the Reidland Elementary Family Resource Center.

