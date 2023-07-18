A ceremony to celebrate friends and family in preparation for an overseas mission. That’s what happened Saturday at Paducah Tilghman High School where the 2113th Transportation Company with the Kentucky Army National Guard gathered with loved ones in preparation for deployment to Poland.

The deployment was set for Sunday. A procession including fire and police departments, Kentucky State Police and the Kentucky Patriot Guard Riders, helped see the National Guard members off for their journey.

