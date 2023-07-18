A ceremony to celebrate friends and family in preparation for an overseas mission. That’s what happened Saturday at Paducah Tilghman High School where the 2113th Transportation Company with the Kentucky Army National Guard gathered with loved ones in preparation for deployment to Poland.
The deployment was set for Sunday. A procession including fire and police departments, Kentucky State Police and the Kentucky Patriot Guard Riders, helped see the National Guard members off for their journey.
The mission is to provide logistical support throughout eastern Europe for the war in Ukraine, specifically with transporting military equipment.
Jennifer Sanchez-Flores is preparing to leave for Poland with the National Guard, and her fiancée, Shannon Poole, is a little worried.
“I’ve got to be at home with the kids for nine months alone without her and every day we’re going to be sitting and wondering if she’s OK and it’s just a little bit of stress,” said Poole.
In the ceremony, friends, family and the community said goodbye to their loved ones in the National Guard for their deployment to Europe. Nathan Henderson is with the National Guard and is being deployed, too.
“It’s important for them to know that they have people that are they’re going to leave behind, loved ones they know are still here, taking care of the things they can’t take care of while they move forward and complete the things that they need to complete,” said Henderson.
Henderson has mixed emotions about this mission.
“Exciting, you don’t want to leave your family but you know you’ve got a job to do,” said Henderson. “It’s going to be a good experience for a lot of our soldiers, they’ll get to go out there and see, see Poland, see other parts of Europe.”
For Poole, he got his fiancée a gift and hopes she can stay grounded as she completes her mission.
“Actually, bought her a dog tag with a picture ... as a family on the beach, we went to vacation in Florida,” said Poole. “She gets to carry it with her every day and see me and the kids anytime she feels like she’s lost.”
Sunday’s procession led the way for buses filled with National Guard members.
Patriot Guard Riders State Capt. Dan Bondurant said this wasn’t his first time leading a procession like this and this journey on the road is part of the mission to Poland. He said events like these bring attention to what service members do for the country.
“You see a veteran, police, fire, first responder, thank them for their service,” Bondurant said. “Fireman, he’s risking his life to save your house, and this veteran is risking his life for your life and your freedom.”
The procession escorted the guard on Highway 60 to I-69 toward Princeton to Louisville.
