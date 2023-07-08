Local Alzheimer’s caregivers and patient advocates are celebrating Thursday’s Food and Drug Administration announcement that it has approved the use of the first drug to slow progression of the deadly disease.
The Alzheimer’s Association called it “a step in the right direction.”
The FDA approved the drug Lecanemab, sold under the brand name Leqembi. The drug had been on an accelerated approval path since January. The decision to give final approval was welcome news.
“You’re living in this world where you can’t remember and it’s very frustrating,” said Amanda Triplett, who works with Black Pearl Home Care in Paducah. She said Alzheimer’s affects 75% of Black Pearl’s patients.
The news of Leqembi’s official FDA approval gives them hope for clients, current and future.
“I’m excited, it gives me chills,” said Triplett. That excitement was shared at the Lakes of Paducah.
“We finally have something that sheds light on the disease, which is long overdue,” said Laura Tadino, community relations director with Lakes of Paducah.
Tadino said this drug not only gives hope to patients, but their families too.
“That’s five extra years of quality time, time to make memories with loved ones and all those things you wanted to do with them that maybe you’ve put off,” she said.
The drug comes with a hefty price tag — more than $26,000 annually before insurance. That’s why Shannon White with the Alzheimer’s Association is hoping to see Leqembi become accessible for all.
“Our first hope is that CMS, the Centers of Medicaid and Medicare Services, will approve paying for this treatment. Now that it is officially approved by the FDA, we need to ensure that our families have access,” White said.
Alzheimer’s disease is not a battle fought alone. All three organizations agree Leqembi is a small victory in that fight. Though not a cure, Leqembi can help slow the progress of Alzheimer’s in its early stages. So, watching for the early signs of Alzheimer’s disease in your loved ones is key.
Five early signs include:
• Memory loss that disrupts daily life.
• Loss of spontaneity and sense of initiative.
• Losing track of dates or knowing their current location.
• Taking longer to complete normal daily tasks.
Leqembi does come with the risk of side effects. The FDA warned the drug may cause brain swelling or bleeding that may resolve over time. Symptoms usually occur with first use of the drug and include fever and flu-like symptoms such as chills, aches, shakiness, joint pain, nausea, vomiting, hypotension, hypertension and lower oxygen levels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.