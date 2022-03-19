Dr. Kenneth Ford, an interventional cardiologist for Baptist Health Paducah who lives in Sharpe in Marshall County, has been named to the 2022 National Skeet Shooting Association All-American Team by the San Antonio-based organization.
The honor marks the 17th time that Ford was named an all-American in the sport.
Ford earned All-American Honorable Mention for the Senior Division of the NSSA. NSSA All-American honors are given based on age and class.
All-American honors for 2022 are based on 2021 results.
“You compete with people of the same ability,” Ford said. “So, there is a AAA Class, a AA Class, an A Class and a B, C and D class. That’s so beginners don’t have to compete against somebody who’s been doing this their whole life.”
A point system is in place in each class based on how a shooter finishes as well as the level of the competition.
“You can potentially make two all-American teams all year,” Ford said.
Other Kentuckians named to the All-American Team include Les Lala of Louisville, All-American First Team Class AAA and First Team Sub-Senior Division; Larry Israel of Fort Thomas, All-American Honorable Mention Veteran Division; Donald Ryan Kitchen of Ashland, All-American Second Team Junior Division; and Rick Coneliusen of Louisville, All-American Honorable Mention B Class.
“I started (shooting skeet) late. I started in 2004,” he said. “Most skeet shooters reach their prime in their 20s and 30s, but I was 44 before I shot my first target.”
Ford said that when he arrived in western Kentucky, he enjoyed hunting and fishing.
“I just kind of stumbled into shooting skeet and found out I liked it,” he said. “I just kept doing it.
“What really got me going is I went down to what used to be Moore’s Game Preserve and I was down there with some friends shooting pheasant. They were building the club on that property, and we were such bad shots, I said, ‘As soon as they get this thing finished, we need to start practicing.’ Once I started practicing, I rarely went back to the live birds. I enjoyed shooting targets enough that I just started doing that on a regular basis.”
Ford is a member of the Calvert City Gun Club in Possum Trot.
“The gun club is not too far away from where I live, so that was convenient,” he said. “I still found that I wasn’t able to go every time the club was open, so I put my own skeet field in at my house and I practice a lot at home during the summer.
“I’ll shoot, on average, about 18 skeets a year and just travel around. I go as far south as Jackson, Mississippi, and go as far north as Chicago. Before COVID, I used to shoot in California a few times.”
Ford came in third place in the 2016 World Championships in 28-gauge and took second place in the 2015 Mini-World Championships, where he hit 498 out of 500 targets.
Ford said there were several western Kentucky shooters who are in the Kentucky Skeet Hall of Fame.
“Troy Stephenson — he’s probably won more state shoots than any other — and Dennis Burns. He’s from Fancy Farm,” he said. “Out of the current shooters, he’s probably done the second-most.”
Ford said there was a lot that he enjoys about shooting skeet.
“Well, it’s just a good stress reliever, getting out and breaking targets,” he said. “It’s not a good sport to watch, but it’s a good one to participate in. If you’re not just right out there, it’s hard to tell what’s going on from a distance, so it’s not a good spectator sport.”
Ford said only two shooting clubs have skeet shooting, including the Calvert City Gun Club, although several have trap shooting.
“It’s one of the fastest-growing high school sports in the state,” said Ford, who also works with the Marshall County High School clay target team, which shoots skeet and trap.
The high school skeet season opens April 18. Teams shoot on their home sites, then send the results to a state coordinator to determine how each team places.
Ford has been working at Baptist Health Paducah since 1993 and was chief of staff there in 2004 and 2005.
