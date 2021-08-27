Local canines provide, need support

It’s fitting the national day to celebrate man’s best friend comes at the end of summer. National Dog Day, held annually on Aug. 26, was founded in 2004 by animal welfare advocate Colleen Paige, according to the National Dog Day website. In honor the ‘Fido’s” special day, The Sun highlighted some of the canines in the community; those who want to lend a helping paw and those who could use the support of the community or a potential new family.
Therapy dog visits Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital
Nelson, a golden retriever therapy dog, celebrated National Dog Day by visiting nursing staff at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital with his owner, Kerrie Peck. Nelson has visited with other staff members at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital before and will start visiting staff working on the night shift, according to a news release from Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
Nelson is one of seven dogs that work with 4 Rivers Love on a Leash, a local chapter of a national, nonprofit pet therapy group. The local chapter serves McCracken and Marshall counties, according to the nonprofit’s website. Melanie Watson, chapter leader who founded the local chapter in 2012, said the therapy dogs, and one therapy cat, have worked at hospitals, schools, hospice care centers and libraries, noting the therapy dogs will go anywhere they are invited.
“Our biggest mission is just to bring smiles to people,” Watson said.
Unlike service animals, who are trained to work and do tasks for a person with a disability and should not be petted by strangers, Watson said the therapy dogs are meant to have interactions and be petted by other people. That being said, the therapy dogs must go where they are invited and do not have the same legal protections that service animals have.
Watson said volunteers and their dogs go through a one-year training period where the dogs are evaluated on how they interact with the public and have supervised visits. She said older dogs tend to do better with the volunteer program, but the Love on a Leash local chapter would start training dogs that are at least 1-year-old.
McCracken County Humane Society searches for potential adopters
As of Thursday, executive director Traci Phelps said the shelter was “completely full,” and 92 dogs were currently at the shelter. The shelter has 81 dogs ready for adoption. Dogs and puppies available at the shelter are spayed and neutered if the dog is old enough and healthy enough for the procedure; microchipped (placing a device under the dog’s skin that allows owners to find the dog if it gets lost); heartworm tested; dewormed; started on heartworm, flea and tick preventative treatments; and fully vaccinated as appropriate for their age.
Phelps said the biggest need for the shelter was getting animals adopted while also balancing the needs of the animals.
“We really want to work with people to get adoptions done, but we want to move them to the right place,” Phelps said.
Adoption costs typically run between $150 and $300, depending on the size and breed of the dog, but some dogs who have been at the shelter for more than four months are available to adopt for only $50. Phelps said if the price point for adopting a pet was a concern, potential adopters could speak with shelter staff about the price of the dog they want.
McCracken County Humane Society is participating in Clear the Shelter, a month-long, national adoption and donation campaign sponsored by NBC and Telemundo. The animal shelter is also having two adoption events soon, one on Sept. 4 at Pet Food Center in Paducah and one on Sept. 11 at Rural King in Paducah, with more being planned for the middle of September.
Hopkins County Humane Society provides updates on hoarding rescues
The Hopkins County Humane Society has started a Facebook page, 23andUs + 1, to provide updates on the more than 20 dogs the shelter rescued from an animal hoarding situation in Caldwell County in mid-August.
The Sun previously reported Hopkins County Humane Society Executive Director Dustin Potenza said the hoarding situation was “one of the worst we had ever seen.”
One of the dogs the shelter has updated on is Suzy, who had a softball-sized tumor removed. Other dogs from the rescue had little to no fur on their bodies due to infections like sarcoptic mange, a mite that burrows into the skin and causes irritation. Potenza previously said some of the dogs were found with dog fur in their teeth from chewing on deceased kennel mates.
Hopkins County Humane Society is feeding the dogs a special diet, specifically Purina Pro Plan — Sensitive Skin & Stomach. While the shelter will accept donations of any dog food brand, it will specifically need this brand of food to feed the dogs from the hoarding rescue.
The Sun attempted to contact the Caldwell County Sheriffs Office on Thursday for an update on whether charges were filed in the animal hoarding situation, but did not receive a response.
