McCracken County candidates got another chance to win over voters Tuesday at a candidate forum at West Kentucky Community and Technical College hosted by the Paducah-McCracken County NAACP.
Candidates for fiscal court positions, county positions, judicial positions and city commission were each given three minutes to share their platforms and convince audience members to vote for them in the upcoming May 17 primary and in the November general election. U.S. Senate candidate Tami L. Stainfield, running for the Republican nomination, also spoke about her platform.
There are five contested Republican races for county positions that will appear on the primary: judge-executive, second district county commissioner, sheriff, jailer and second district constable. There will also be one contested non-partisan primary for district judge.
Candidates for city commission, while not appearing on the May primary ballot, also spoke about their platforms leading up to the November general election. Other candidates who will not appear on the ballot until the general election also had the chance to share their platforms.
Second district commissioner Jeff Parker, the only incumbent county commissioner facing a primary challenger, said he is a conservative, pro-small government candidate. Parker said the fiscal court has been able to give raises to deputies at the sheriff’s office and jail even after the county started out with little money at the beginning of his term.
“We had less than a month in money when we started in our funds, general funds. We were less than 30 days away from massive layoffs with our sheriff’s department and our jail. We’ve turned that around, made some changes,” Parker said, adding that the county now has about $8 million in reserves.
Richard Abraham, a former Paducah city commissioner who is challenging Parker in the Republican primary, said he first got involved with government in 2000 to ask questions that other officials were not asking. He said he gained an appreciation for what taxpayers fund in terms of projects, and said he would represent the taxpayer’s interests if elected to the fiscal court.
“As we move forward as a candidate for McCracken County [Fiscal] Court, I am fully prepared, that was set a long time ago back in 2000. I’m not afraid of challenges, and we have a lot of challenges right now in Paducah [and] McCracken County,” Abraham said.
Commissioner Bill Bartleman, running unopposed, said voters should keep the current fiscal court members, which include himself, Parker and Eddie Jones, together because of the progress in the county he said the fiscal court has made in this term.
Judge-Executive Craig Clymer, running for a second term, highlighted the county’s low property tax rates compared to other similar sized counties in Kentucky. He added he would be able to use the tools he has gained during his first term to continue progress if elected to a second term, something he alluded that his primary challenger, Matt Moore, did not have.
“My opponent, he’s a homebuilder. He’s a contractor, a realtor. I can’t build a house; he can’t run a government. You need somebody to be able to run your local government,” Clymer said.
Moore was not in attendance at Tuesday’s forum.
Gary Vander Boegh, running for judge-executive as a Democrat in the general election, said he is representing the interests of those who worked at the Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant and have since suffered health consequences after working at the site. Vander Boegh said he wants to see more money come into the county from the Department of Energy to aid with cleanup efforts at the plant site.
Ryan Norman, currently serving as chief deputy of the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, said current sheriff Matt Carter, who is not seeking re-election, along with all other Purchase Area sheriffs, have endorsed his candidacy for sheriff. Norman said he has experience creating training programs for deputies, creating budgets and policies for the office, working with the fiscal court and said he would like to continue to build the department’s Badges of Hope program and provide mental health resources for employees.
Wes Orazine, also running for sheriff in the primary, worked with the Paducah Police Department for 20 years and retired as a captain, and said he now works with McCracken County School District. Orazine said he wants to see the sheriff’s office receive accreditation similar to Paducah Police Department’s accreditation, which he said would ensure polices practices at the sheriff’s office are up to date.
David Knight, running for his second term as jailer, said deputy jailers during his term have received 80 hours of training each year, much higher than the state-required 24 hours of training per year. Knight also highlighted the jail’s inmate workforce training program and said he is planning to announce a joint deckhand program with two neighboring jails next week.
Dan Sims, running against Knight for jailer, said while issues with the jail’s budget are not Knight’s fault, the jail’s budget is still an area of concern he wants to address if elected as jailer. Sims said he would also like to expand on some of the programs at the jail, including expanding programs for female inmates.
District judge candidates Craig F. Newburn Jr., James Mills and Amanda Branham each spoke about what they would bring to the judicial role if elected. Incumbent judge Chris Hollowell was not present at Tuesday’s forum.
