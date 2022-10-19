Candidates running for office in Paducah and McCracken County had the chance to share their platforms with voters Tuesday evening at a candidate forum at West Kentucky Community and Technical College hosted by the Paducah-McCracken County NAACP and the local Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. alumnae chapter.
The general election will take place on Nov. 8.
Paducah’s City Commission has the most candidates on the ballot, with eight candidates running for four seats on the commission. Incumbents Carol Gault, David Guess, Raynarldo Henderson and Sandra Wilson are all running for re-election. Kiesha Curry, Mike Reed, Buz Smith and Dujuan Thomas are all challenging the incumbents for spots on the city commission. Residents in the city of Paducah can vote for up to four candidates, and the top four vote-getters will serve two-year terms on the city commission.
Wilson highlighted capital investments in the city and downtown revitalization as items she would like to continue if elected to another term. She also said she wanted to work on improvements in the Southside neighborhoods and wants to keep in mind the city’s history and historical figures while revitalizing the town.
Thomas said he grew up in Paducah’s Northside and saw first hand what it is like living in an area ignored by the city government. His focuses would be addressing the stormwater and flooding issue, pushing the city forward technologically, investing in renewable energy sources, investing in the Southside and providing opportunities for younger people and veterans in Paducah.
Reed said he is running for office to bring the presence of God and Christianity into public office. Reed said the community has been led astray by “embracing the science” of concepts such as evolution, Communism and Critical Race Theory. Additionally, Reed said local government needs to embrace a real public dialogue and provide ways for the community’s voices to be heard.
Curry said as Paducah moves forward, the community deserves a new voice, and said those who will be most affected by change need to have a seat at the table. Two of her priorities include creating an economic development that specifies resources that would be targeted toward underserved neighborhoods, and upgrading the city’s stormwater draining system.
Smith previously served for 12 years on the city commission working on the Lowertown and Fountain Avenue revitalization initiatives. Some of Smith’s priorities he listed for Paducah’s future include addressing the stormwater and sewer issue, and supplying affordable, reliable housing options, especially on the Southside, for those who want to move to or continue living in Paducah.
Henderson said he has spoken directly to citizens as a commissioner, even going door-to-door to invite people to attend Southside-related community meetings. He wants to continue focusing on revitalizing the Southside, and also said the city needs to prioritize funding 911 radio system improvements.
Guess said he has met with members from the McCracken County government to work with the county on common goals, and has also worked alongside city commission members to address Paducah’s needs. Guess said he would continue to apply his business mottos to “make tomorrow better than today.”
Gault was not present at Tuesday’s forum.
McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer (Republican) is running for a second term against Democratic candidate Gary Vander Boegh.
Clymer highlighted his experience in office and educational background in law along with several projects, like Barkley Regional Airport’s new terminal project and sports complex project, the county has undertaken in recent years.
“I took office when the county was in desperate financial condition, on the verge of insolvency even, and now we’re recovering from the decade of deficit spending, and we’re in a stronger position financially, and we’re moving forward,” Clymer said.
Vander Boegh advocated for nuclear workers, especially for former employees at the Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant. Vander Boegh added he has also received calls from the community asking him to address possible corruption issues in the county government.
“When we do what’s right for the community, first thing all of you need to remember is we’re nuclear workers,” Vander Boegh said. “[People] need jobs. We need [the Department of Energy] to bring those jobs here.”
Eddie Jones (Republican), incumbent representing District 3, is the lone county commissioner facing a challenger in the general election, with Yolanda Johnson (Democrat) running against Jones for the third district seat on the fiscal court.
Jones highlighted the fiscal court’s continuing work and involvement with the airport new terminal project and sports complex project. He also highlighted economic development efforts during his term, stating that there have been 500 jobs added in the county over four years, and the county has doubled the size of the Triple Rail site to make it more attractive for business development.
Johnson said if she is elected to the fiscal court, she would like to focus on population growth and creating an environment that incentivizes those who grow up in the county to stay here as adults. She also wants to focus on creating an environment that will attract diverse groups and businesses to invest in McCracken County.
Attorneys Chuck Walter and Joe Roark are running to serve as a circuit judge in the Second Judicial Circuit, which serves McCracken County. The two are running for Judge Tim Kaltenbach’s seat, as Kaltenbach is not seeking re-election. Circuit courts have jurisdiction over capital offenses, felonies, civil matters involving more than $5,000, land dispute title cases and contested probate cases.
Walter, who is currently a commonwealth prosecutor, said a circuit court’s purpose is to ensure the community’s safety, provide consistency and be a dependable arm of the government.
“People need to have at least one government institution that they can trust. Trust for safety and continuity and normalcy in the community,” Walter said.
Roark, who leads Bryant Law Firm’s criminal practice and family law practice, also highlighted the court’s role in public safety and added everyone who enters a courtroom deserves to be treated with decency.
“The issue that brings them there to that court date is the most important thing going on in their life. Even though they may not like the outcome, it is important that they are treated with dignity, they are treated with respect,” Roark said.
District Judge Chris Hollowell is running for reelection against First Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney James “Jamey” Mills. District courts handle cases like misdemeanors, traffic offenses, violations, small claims, civil cases under $5,000, arraignments and felony probable cause hearings.
Mills said district courts tend to be where everyday people go, and those people deserve to be treated with dignity and courtesy. He also criticized Hollowell’s performance and said data from the Kentucky Bar Association’s annual judicial review indicated many of Hollowell’s peers think Hollowell does not conduct court courteously or treats defendants with dignity. Mills also said Hollowell does not dedicate enough time to his job.
“If this is what his peers think, you can imagine what an everyday citizen thinks that goes to his court,” Mills said.
Hollowell said he has served as a volunteer special circuit court judge for a drug court program, and said in the three years he ran the program, none of the graduates of the program were rearrested. In contrast, Hollowell said Mills has overseen a deferred prosecution program whereby Hollowell said people are guaranteed probation “because [prosecutors] don’t want to take the time it takes to prosecute them,” and questioned the people Mills referred to that program.
“I had a guy last week who had five pending felony charges whom [Mills] recommended for the [deferred prosecution] program. I don’t think that’s public safety,” Hollowell said.
A livestream of the whole candidate forum, including full speeches from candidates from several local elections, can be found on Paducah2’s Facebook page.
