A survey by the National Federation of Independent Business found 42% of businesses had job openings they couldn’t fill. The struggle to hire is happening locally, too.
Red’s Donut & Coffee Co. at 4790 Village Square Drive in Paducah shared on Facebook Wednesday night that it had to close Thursday, because the business is so short-staffed.
Branch Out owner Gabrielle Dodd said her restaurant at 713 Kentucky Ave. has not reached that point yet, but hiring is still a struggle.
“We’re not there yet, luckily, but it’s only a matter of time if we can’t end up finding the right people to fit the shoes here,” Dodd said.
She said the restaurant is dealing with no-shows for interviews and a small applicant pool. Dodd said she thinks now that people have more options for jobs, they’re becoming pickier. In order for Branch Out to expand its restaurant and do more, it needs more staff.
The Paducah-McCracken County Convention Center is hiring in all departments. Executive Director Michelle Campbell said she thinks the convention center has had trouble filling the positions because it can’t compete with unemployment benefits.
“Until the unemployment changes and those rules change, I think it’s going to be a struggle for everybody,” Campbell said. “But it’s hurting all the businesses. It’s industrywide.”
Dodd said as business picks up, Branch Out will need to hire soon. Campbell said the convention center is looking to recruit people from local colleges and high schools and train them for its open positions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.