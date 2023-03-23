PADNWS-03-23-23 SMALL BUSINESS SEMINAR - PHOTO

Chris Wooldridge, director of the Murray State University Center for Economic and Entrepreneurial Development, presents a Small Business Seminar. Local entrepreneurs met Wednesday at The Commerce Center for the event sponsored by the city of Paducah.

 MASON BLANFORD | THE SUN

Local entrepreneurs met Wednesday at The Commerce Center to, among other things, better their bookkeeping.

A Small Business Seminar, the first of several hosted by the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce, covered cash flow, “the blood of a business.”

