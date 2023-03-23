Local entrepreneurs met Wednesday at The Commerce Center to, among other things, better their bookkeeping.
A Small Business Seminar, the first of several hosted by the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce, covered cash flow, "the blood of a business."
Updated: March 23, 2023 @ 5:43 am
Local entrepreneurs met Wednesday at The Commerce Center to, among other things, better their bookkeeping.
A Small Business Seminar, the first of several hosted by the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce, covered cash flow, “the blood of a business.”
“My goal is to help you understand your business a little better, from that cash flow to pricing to projects to etcetera,” said Chris Wooldridge, director of the Murray State University Center for Economic and Entrepreneurial Development. The seminar series is sponsored by the city of Paducah.
Many weren’t strangers to running a business. Some owned outlets downtown; others ran nonprofits. Two worked at Paducah Bank.
Wooldridge spoke on cash flow, profits and their differences.
“Eighty to 90% of why businesses get in trouble are lack of cash flow,” Wooldridge said, likening finances to a car dashboard. “We have to monitor cash flow more than some things we feel more comfortable monitoring. Just as the fuel gauge connects to the fuel tank, what is it telling us about a business?”
Some voiced a chicken-and-egg issue: using prior cash flow to fund present needs.
“I buy tools before it’s necessary to buy the product so I can buy the product to make the sale,” one said.
One said Christmas gets busy. To ramp up by November, they start planning in March.
“Knowing the amount of cash moving in and out of your business … the ability to project (changes) is what it’s about,” Wooldridge said. “Some businesses cycle every few months, some every year-and-a-half. Sales from three months ago pay the bills today.”
Kimberly Story launched her business online in 2015.
She moved here in Sept. 2021. That winter, she opened Lepa Jewelry Design Studio & Boutique on Market House Square. Katie Axt, then-Main Street Director, had helped her find a brick-and-mortar.
She said the seminar would help hone her accounting.
“I had done pop-ups before but needed my own space,” Story told The Sun. “Now that my business is supporting itself, I have to step up and put my big girl pants on.”
