Local boutique making leap to downtown location

Drawn to the lights of downtown, Raven & Moth — a local lifestyle boutique — is flitting from Lower Town to a new space on Broadway.
While the former Madison Street location allowed the shop to “spread its wings” over the past three years, owner and stylist Erileigh Phalen hopes the new spot at 313 Broadway St. will see it take full flight.
“This is something we have been looking forward to doing for a while,” said the 29-year-old Paducah native. “We have been wanting to move to Broadway and had planned to do it later this year or next year, but we just happened to find this space and it was so perfect.
“It was the exact location, style and feel that we wanted, so we just kind of jumped on it even though it was in the middle of the closure and things were very uncertain.”
Making such a big change in the middle of a pandemic is stressful for Phalen, but for her it’s not any different from the stress of owning a business in general.
“I’m pretty much a go-on-your-gut person and it felt right. The most frightening thing is worrying that we’re going to open this week and then get shut down next week (due to COVID-19), so we’ll take it all as it comes,” she said. “It’s either have a grand opening now or in 2022, so we’re just going to move on and try to live life as normal as we can in this strange time.”
Raven & Moth offers sustainably made slow fashion clothing, local and regional artisanal products and other eco-friendly commodities and houses a small salon where Phalen and Hershy Dayal do hair and nails. The salon portion of the business is expected to open later this month.
The move has allowed Phalen to stock around four times the clothing she formally could, while also expanding her selection of home décor and including herbal teas and home fragrance items, among other products.
She’ll be able to show off her new inventory for the first time during the store’s grand opening Saturday, when there will be giveaways, in-store sales and complimentary gift bags available from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
All mandated COVID-19 health regulations will be practiced during the event and during regular hours at the shop.
Moving forward, Raven & Moth will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Tuesday to Saturday. More information about the boutique can be found on its social media platforms.
All COVID-19 concerns aside, Phalen is happy to be joining the Broadway business community while staying within walking distance of their old location.
“We’re really excited about all of the foot traffic this could bring and being a part of all of the Broadway events and the merchant community,” Phalen added. “It’ll be really exciting to be a part of downtown.”
