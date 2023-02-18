PADNWS-02-17-23 MOLLYS CRAZY HAT - PHOTO

Gerry Keller Gilbert poses with her new children’s book Molly’s Crazy Hat.” She will be at the National Quilt Museum Sunday at 2 p.m., accompanied by other local authors Jenny Fuller, Monica Cherry, Chuck Hank and Gaila Gay, hosting a book signing.

 KIRSTEN WALKER | Tribune-Courier

Gerry Keller Gilbert, office manager at the Marshall County Tribune-Courier, has just announced the publication of her first children’s book Molly’s crazy hat. Centered around crocheting and close relationships among family and friends, Molly’s crazy hat emphasizes the importance of compassion and encourages children to try new things.

About seven years ago, Gilbert’s friend and illustrator for Molly’s crazy hat, Jenny Fuller, was working on her own series of children’s books as a fundraiser for Cassidy’s Cause. It piqued Gilbert’s interest, but she was certain she could not undertake such a challenge. Fuller pushed her to consider it, saying, “Everyone has a children’s book inside them. Write about what you know.” That phrase served as the inspiration for Molly’s crazy hat, and Gilbert began writing in the summer of 2021, using her love for crochet as the basis.

