Gerry Keller Gilbert, office manager at the Marshall County Tribune-Courier, has just announced the publication of her first children’s book Molly’s crazy hat. Centered around crocheting and close relationships among family and friends, Molly’s crazy hat emphasizes the importance of compassion and encourages children to try new things.
About seven years ago, Gilbert’s friend and illustrator for Molly’s crazy hat, Jenny Fuller, was working on her own series of children’s books as a fundraiser for Cassidy’s Cause. It piqued Gilbert’s interest, but she was certain she could not undertake such a challenge. Fuller pushed her to consider it, saying, “Everyone has a children’s book inside them. Write about what you know.” That phrase served as the inspiration for Molly’s crazy hat, and Gilbert began writing in the summer of 2021, using her love for crochet as the basis.
Gilbert has always been interested in the textile arts, noting that in the fourth grade her teacher, Irene Driscoll, after giving them an assignment, would pull out her crochet and get to work. Gilbert was fascinated by that, and the two struck a deal that if she finished her work, she could watch Driscoll crochet. She finished her assignments first nearly every time, and her love for crochet began to blossom.
From there, Gilbert went home and consulted her grandmother, who remembered a few stitches and was able to get her started. Her love for crochet flourished under Mildred Jeter “Mom-maws” guidance. Gilbert crocheted sporadically until her late husband Bob Gilbert became sick in 2018. And in an attempt to keep her mind occupied, she turned back to the therapeutic art of crocheting, and has not put it down since. She began with baby blankets, hats and scarves, and has since moved to creating intricately designed ami gurumi dolls.
“As I got to thinking about the book and thinking about crochet, it reminded me of my grandmother, and then I started thinking about all the other stuff I learned from her,” said Gilbert. Her grandmother lived right next door, and she saw her everyday. Jeter grew up without a lot, but the love she showed her children and grandchildren has made a long-lasting impact on Gilbert, which can be seen through her portrayal in Molly’s crazy hat.
Stepping out and publishing Molly’s crazy hat was intimidating at first, but Gilbert’s large support system of friends and family has made it such a fun experience, and she feels extraordinarily blessed and thankful for them.
“This book is very personal for me. While writing it I was reminded of wonderful memories made with my grandmother, and learning at a very young age that I had a creative streak. I was able to collaborate with my friend, Jenny Fuller, who I have known most of my life. She drew my illustrations and encouraged me to attempt writing. I also had the privilege to reconnect with my high school English teacher, Linda Ramer, who was my editor. She was the first person I thought of when I needed my book proofed by someone I knew would be honest and trusted,” said Gilbert. “I hope children will be inspired to not only try new creative paths, but to always be kind to others and treat them the way they want to be treated.”
Gilbert has also vowed to donate 100% of the proceeds from Molly’s crazy hat to the Reidland Elementary School Family Resource Center. It is a cause that is very near and dear to her heart, as she and her brother attended the school, along with their children and now her grandchildren. “I’m so grateful for the opportunity to give back to the Reidland school system that has meant so much to my family and me for so many years,” said Gilbert.
Molly’s crazy hat is available for purchase on Amazon, and Gilbert, along with several other local children’s book authors, including Fuller, Monica Cherry, Chuck Hank and Gaila Gay will be hosting a book signing at the National Quilt Museum, starting at 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.