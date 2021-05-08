Local artist's pint-sized print selected for international exhibition

Local artist Michael Crouse is doing big things on a small scale.
A miniature lithographic print of his — “River Flood IV,” which measures 13/4 inches by 21/4 inches — was recently selected to be a part of the 13th Biennial International Miniature Print Exhibition at the Center for Contemporary Print Making in Norwalk, Connecticut.
His was selected out of nearly 500 other prints for the final 128-piece exhibition, which is slated to open June 6 and run through Aug. 29. Crouse’s art — based off a photo of a flooded riverfront park — will be on display alongside works from 21 states and 15 countries.
The artist has been making miniature prints since 1978, but he’s been making art for even longer. He learned the art of lithography — which involves printing images off of stone or aluminum — in 1975 while studying under Norman Wagner at the Atlanta College of Art. He then specialized in lithography while attending graduate school at the University of Michigan.
Printing something so small and so detailed is a challenge still for the artist.
“I’ve had to really cut back on printing (because of the strain it puts on my body) but with these I can use a smaller brayer and it doesn’t require too much physical work,” Crouse said. “They’re easy to print but using a grease crayon to draw some of those fine details is a little bit of a challenge for me and the other problem is, because there are multiple colors, getting it all to line up correctly.
“If you’re off sometimes just even a little bit, even one-thirty-second of an inch it’ll show up.”
Getting into international exhibitions is something Crouse has been doing for decades at this point, but it’s always nice to see his work included with some of the best in the field. At this point in his career, he enters exhibitions like this as a way of keeping up with the printmaking times.
“There’s different ways of exhibiting art. Juried exhibitions are only one way,” the artist told The Sun. “I don’t need to have a lot of juried exhibitions on my resume anymore but I like to enter a few shows just to see what my peers are doing and how my work compares with theirs.”
