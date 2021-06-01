Local artist mounting 'monumental' exhibit at Yeiser

Lower Town artist Michael Terra is mounting a solo exhibition at Yeiser Art Center this week.
Terra’s “Tell Me A Story” exhibit, which the artist describes as “monumental,” will be focused mostly around a “duet of sculptures” standing 8 and 10 feet tall in the center of the gallery surrounded by large panels full of poetry and photography.
“The best stories belong to us,” Terra said. “We love stories because there is something about them that calls to us — is recognizable or familiar — something that reinforces our connections.”
The goal of Terra’s work, within the scope of this exhibit, is to bring visitors to the gallery into a world of stories. There will be “poems within poems, light within shadows, and ceramics that move” in the gallery, but at the center of everything are stories.
“Some of the stories are already written, some of them you will write as you look into the forms, some of them will trigger memories and enable you to travel in time,” a news release from Terra said.
The exhibition will run at the Yeiser Art Center from June 5 until July 24. Business hours at YAC run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, visit the nonprofit’s Facebook page.
A reception is planned for the exhibit on July 2 from 5 to 7 p.m.
