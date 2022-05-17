Local supporters for abortion rights added their voice Sunday afternoon in Paducah to growing anger across the country over the leaked draft opinion suggesting the U.S. Supreme Court may be preparing to overturn the landmark 1973 decision of Roe v. Wade.
“For me and many other women, we acknowledge that Roe v. Wade affects way more than just abortions,” said Desiree Reynolds, the protest organizer.
“And we do not agree that the government or men or any kind of religion, or anything like that should have control over women’s bodies and force them to be mothers if they don’t want to be.”
The protest in Paducah drew a group of about 25 to 30 people, mostly women, from different backgrounds. Some of them held signs, such as ones that read “My Body, My Choice” and “We won’t go back.”
“I wouldn’t have cared if there was 1,000 people or 100 or five, or if I was standing out there by myself,” she said. “This cause is just so important to me. For my future, my daughter’s future — that it didn’t really matter to me how many people showed up.
“I just wanted to be able to get the message out there. And let people know that we’re not going to go backward.”
The marches are part of a nationwide effort to protest the leaked draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court that was released nearly two weeks prior, which prompted a wave of responses from different sides of the abortion issue.
“I had been trying to figure out a day that I could do it between, you know, my work and having a daughter myself,” Reynolds said. “Then I saw through social media and through TikTok that a bunch of protesters and marches were happening on May 15. It just happened to coincide. So, we planned it for then.”
Many of the largest of these protests were focused in larger cities.
“The whole point that I wanted to do this was to not just have the attention be brought in big cities,” Reynolds said. “I want people to know that even in the smaller towns, and even more so right in the ‘Bible Belt’ that we support this, too.
“We want to support women and stand for women’s rights. And so doing it on that day just felt even more like we’re standing in (solidarity).”
Some of the protesters also expressed their displeasure that this was being again argued, with one protester saying how her grandmother had fought and been arrested to protect this right for her.
“My nana said that, ‘This is what I fought for you to not have to do,’ ” Hannah Barnett, one protester at the event, said. “It’s too important to not do anything.”
