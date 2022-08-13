There are a great many baby varmints out there right now that would like nothing better than to advance their cause by feeding on you or me.
Nothing personal, but better you than me.
These are high times for young arachnids. Two sorts that are particularly troublesome for us are the relative hatchling babies, the larvae of lone star ticks and harvest mites.
Lone star ticks, the most prolific and commonly encountered tick species in our region occurs in three life stages beyond the eggs from which they emerge. In order, they hatch as larvae, then transform into nymphs, and finally adults.
All stages of lone star ticks readily feed on humans as hosts, but larval lone stars are especially aggravating because they are so tiny as to be effectively invisible. What’s worse, they tend to occur in vast numbers after their summer hatching period. These swarms of unseen parasites are what are known with dread throughout our area as deer ticks, seed ticks or turkey mites.
On the other hand of this dastardly duo are the harvest mites of which many people have never heard. In nymphal or adult form, there isn’t much cause to know of about harvest mites, because those will never bother us. It is the tiny, sight-unseen larvae of this species that plague us. We know them as chiggers.
Harvest mites, too, advance through stages of larva to nymph to adult, but the tiny critter that emerges from the egg, the larva that we call chigger, is the only link in that chain of life that will utilize people as a walking buffet.
These two culprits have something in common that give them an edge in dealing with hosts such as us. Both larval lone star ticks and larval harvest mites/chiggers are so tiny as to be practically invisible to the human eye. Miniaturization is as good as stealth if it means the huge prey can’t see the parasite coming.
The tick larva is about 1/50th of an inch long. It is sort of rusty brown and looks like a tick should, but it is small enough to pass for a tiny freckle or speck of dirt or vegetation if it gets seen at all. In most cases, it just goes unnoticed.
A chigger isn’t as subtle in coloration. It is red orange, so you’d think it would be a, well, red orange flag. But this baby mite is way smaller than even a larval lone star tick. The chigger is more like 1/120th of an inch. Figure that it would take 120 of them standing end to end to make a line of one inch long.
Both larval ticks and chiggers need but a single meal off us or other hapless host to metamorphosize to the next life stage. They shop for that snack by crawling up on vegetation and waiting for lunch to walk by and touch their ambush position.
Catching a ride on us, either varmint treks in its itty-bitty fashion to a spot where it can find bare skin for a dining spot. Chiggers often prefer protected areas, tight places under clothing — under waistbands, around hips, back of knees or under socks.
Larval ticks could go just anywhere, but they’ll march top to bottom and work into one’s hairline or anywhere else. Both assumedly will prefer an area where they won’t get knocked off until they do their worst.
The baby tick will insert its mouthparts in the skin and inject a secretion that anesthetizes the spot to keep the host from feeling and dislodging the parasite. From there it sucks out enough blood for a meal.
The chigger, meanwhile, does similar work, boring into skin while anesthetizing it. But this little mite is not a blood sucker. Instead, it pumps in a fluid that dissolves inner skin cells, then the chigger slurps out the resulting smoothie.
Neither of these juvenile arachnids buries into our skin. Only mouthparts are inserted. We don’t see them just because they’re tiny.
A chigger’s “bite” seems more objectionable than that of a larval tick. A chigger bite may form a blister and itch like crazy. A baby tick’s bite tends to be a bit less unpleasant, a little less itchy — if you can get just one.
By late summer, many adult lone star ticks have laid eggs to produce the next generation. A female can lay as many as 5,000 eggs in a single dose.
They lay fertilized eggs on the ground around vegetation, especially where there is some level of leaf litter. When those eggs hatch, throngs of new larvae then find and climb nearby vegetation to set ambush for an appropriate host.
Rub against the wrong bush and one could bring aboard dozens or literally hundreds of the unseen parasites with a single unfortunate contact.
Fortunately, larval lone star tick bites are not usually associated with disease transmission. Chigger bites apparently don’t transmit diseases at all. That doesn’t ease the itchy misery, however.
If in any doubt, just don’t enter larval tick and/or chigger territory without donning repellent. Permethrin sprays on clothing and DEET-type repellents on exposed skin are recommended if not mandatory.
A personal nudge is a picaridin repellent in place of DEET. You will get similar protection with less irritation and plastic-melting mess that can come from DEET.
The larvae of lone star ticks and harvest mites don’t eat much, but whatever they ingest, I’d prefer they get from something or someone else.
