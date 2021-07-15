'LivWell' celebrates new Prevention and Outreach Center

LivWell Community Health Services, formerly known as Heartland CARES Inc., has a brand new name to go along with its new Prevention and Outreach Center in Paducah.
The Prevention and Outreach Center, located at 1733 Broadway, opened back in February, but had its opening celebration Wednesday afternoon, complete with a chamber ribbon cutting, a visit from Paducah Ambassadors, refreshments and an open house. The visitors could get a tour of the facility’s private testing areas, food pantry for clients, and office and meeting spaces.
The ceremony also doubled as a chance to officially unveil the new LivWell name and celebrate its 25th anniversary. It started back in 1996.
Donna Reeder, executive director of LivWell Community Health Services, described the Prevention and Outreach Center as an extension of the nonprofit. It offers HIV and AIDS treatment and support services through the nearby clinic at 1903 Broadway, and also does prevention and outreach.
“We’ll do free testing. It takes a minute to find out your results, and then if you’re positive, we can link you right into care here in the same facility. We have wonderful infectious disease providers who take care of our clients and treat them, so you can get your treatment here,” Reeder told The Sun.
“Also, we offer support services to help them financially. We help with things like transportation to appointments, food, health insurance premiums, copays, rental assistance, oral care — there’s a hodgepodge of things that we can help them with, through the funding that we received.”
She said LivWell wanted to extend the prevention services, and was able to rent the 1733 Broadway facility for prevention and outreach services.
“People can come in anytime during business hours and be tested for HIV and AIDS and also Hepatitis C,” Reeder added.
“... We expanded our food pantry, so our clients that are HIV positive can utilize the food pantry, which is much larger than it was at our previous place. We also use this facility to do workshops, ‘lunch and learns,’ for not just our clients, but for the community also.”
Regarding the name change, Reeder told visitors the nonprofit’s strategic committee had begun planning for the next 10 years. The departments met and collaborated with the committee to brainstorm ideas of what services could be provided. During this time, it was decided the nonprofit needed a new name and they wanted the new name to reflect its growth and goals.
“Our goal in the near future is to become an STI clinic also, offering testing and treatment for all sexual infectious diseases, so we’re excited about that also,” Reeder told attendees. “The goal is for everyone to achieve optimal wellness in order to engage with life in a more meaningful and fulfilling way.”
Dr. Anita Fleenor-Ford, the medical director for the clinic, and Dr. Carl LeBuhn were among the excited group of visitors and staff who attended Wednesday’s ribbon cutting. They provide physician services and both helped Reeder with cutting the ceremonial ribbon.
Fleenor-Ford said she joined the organization in 1998, and reflected on the past Wednesday, following the ceremony. She said people can live with HIV and it hasn’t been a death sentence for decades.
“The biggest change for us is the medications are so easy for people to take,” she told The Sun. She did a fellowship for infectious diseases in Chicago, and remembers seeing people take many pills a day.
“... Literally, now people can take one pill once a day and have no side effects, so that’s the biggest change,” she said. “I think the stigma still has not changed much, unfortunately.”
In his own comments, LeBuhn said LivWell has a “great mission” to meet the needs of patients with HIV and AIDS and does that by offering a wide range of services. He echoed Fleenor-Ford about the changes seen in medication.
“I think people are still surprised to know that if people are engaged in care and take treatment, which is as simple as one pill once a day, they can look forward to a near-normal life expectancy — near normal or normal, even if they have had some of the more advanced complications of HIV,” he told The Sun.
“The medicines are easy to take. The pill size is not large and they’re typically very well tolerated, and it just is very important for us to be able to get people tested, get them engaged in care and get them on treatment, and make a difference — a huge difference in their life.”
The hours of operation are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m.-noon on Friday. Visit livwellchs.org to learn more about its services.
