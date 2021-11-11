The report of a threat at Livingston County Middle School on Wednesday morning led to the lockdown of that school and neighboring North Livingston Elementary School for about two hours.
Livingston County Superintendent David Meinschein said the incident began about 8 a.m. as students were coming to school. He said one student told a friend something that sounded like a threat that could cause harm to students. Meinschein did not specify what the threat was.
The student’s friend then told the principal about the proposed threat.
“When our (director of pupil personnel), Amy Ramage, and the sheriff’s department ran it down, there was no validity to the threat at all,” Meinschein told The Sun.
Meinschein said no charges were made as of mid-afternoon Wednesday and would not comment as to whether the first student would receive counseling or further guidance.
“It happened at the middle school, so at that time, we went ahead and put all our safety protocols into place,” he said. “We went on lockdown at the middle school and North Elementary, which are co-located.
“We went ahead and put our other two buildings (Livingston Central High School and South Livingston Elementary) on lockdown, too, as safety precautions.”
Meinschein said the all-clear was given at 10 a.m.
“We spent about two hours searching the building, searching lockers, searching backpacks just to do due diligence and make sure we could report back to our community that things were safe and there was not a threat in that building,” he said.
Meinschein said he posted alerts through the school district Facebook page, then made OneCall contact with parents regarding the incident as he got more information.
“When you are communicating when an incident is happening, it’s more important to communicate quickly that something is going on, and then, as more information is available, to communicate in more detailed fashion,” he said. “I believe that we communicated clearly, effectively and I’m pleased with the communications that went out.”
Meinschein praised the faculty and staff for keeping students safe and calm as well as praising the sheriff’s office and Kentucky State Police for resolving the situation quickly.
