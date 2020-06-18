Two Livingston County murder trials initially set for this spring but delayed due to a global pandemic took steps forward Wednesday, with new hearings scheduled in each case.
Tyler Jones and Jackie Doom each appeared by videoconference before Circuit Judge C.A. “Woody” Woodall.
Doom is accused of murder in the December 2018 deaths of January Stone, Robert Belt Jr. and Johnny Mallory in Grand Rivers.
Woodall set his trial, which was scheduled to proceed in April, for Oct. 19. Attorneys expect that trial to last nearly two weeks, but if restrictions remain in place on the court system mandating social distancing for jurors or other protective measures due to COVID-19, the trial could last longer.
Prosecutors previously filed notice of intent to seek the death penalty.
Woodall set a final pretrial for Sept. 18, and one intermediate hearing for Aug. 19.
Jones is charged with murder in the June 2018 death of Peyton Hurt, who police said was shot at close range at a party in Ledbetter.
His case had been delayed multiple times, and was most recently set to proceed in March.
Woodall did not set a new trial date for Jones on Wednesday, but set a pretrial conference for July 15.
Courts have been under significant restrictions due to public health rules handed down by the Kentucky Supreme Court amid the viral outbreak.
Attorneys and judges have speculated that the restrictions could cause a backlog of cases for at least a year.
