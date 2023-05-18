A Livingston County man was sentenced Tuesday to more than 11 years in federal prison on methamphetamine distribution.
A U.S. Department of Justice news release said U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky and Special Agent in Charge J. Todd Scott of the DEA Louisville Field Division made the announcement.
According to court documents, Donald K. Duncan, 52, was sentenced to 11 years and eight months in federal prison, followed by a five-year term of supervised release, on possessing with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of a methamphetamine mixture.
The news release also said there is no parole in the federal system.
The case was investigated by the DEA Paducah Post of Duty with assistance from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police. Assistant U.S. Attorney Leigh Ann Dycus, of the U.S. Attorney’s Paducah Branch Office, prosecuted the case, according to the news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.