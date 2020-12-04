LEDBETTER — Tuesday, Dec. 1. Markets totaled 605 head.
Slaughter cows: breakers, 70 to 80% lean, $48 to $54; boners, 80 to 85% lean, $52 to $57; lean, 85 to 90% lean, $40 to $50.
Slaughter bulls yield grade 1-2: $64 to $84.
Feeder steers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $170 to $171; 400 to 500 pounds, $145 to $156; 500 to 600 pounds, $134 to $146; 600 to 700 pounds, $125 to $135; 700 to 800 pounds, $120 to $121.
Feeder heifers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $130 to $144; 400 to 500 pounds, $125 to $141; 500 to 600 pounds, $118 to $131; 600 to 700 pounds, $106 to $125; 700 to 800 pounds, $101 to $103.
Head cows, $490 to $940; cows/calves, $700 to $1,400.
