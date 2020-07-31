LEDBETTER — Tuesday, July 28. Markets totaled 368 head. Compared to last week: slaughter cows, steady to $4 higher; slaughter bulls, steady to $4 higher; feeder steers, $1 to $3 higher; feeder heifers, $1 to $3 higher.
Slaughter cows: breakers, 70 to 80% lean, $57 to $64; boners, 80 to 85% lean, $62 to $67; lean, 85 to 90% lean, $47 to $63.
Slaughter bulls yield grade 1-2: $85 to $105.
Feeder steers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $158 to $160; 400 to 500 pounds, $143 to $158; 500 to 600 pounds, $137 to $144; 600 to 700 pounds, $128 to $140; 700 to 800 pounds, $119 to $125; 800 to 900 pounds, $110; 900 to 1,000 pounds, $96 to $106.
Feeder heifers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $142 to $150; 400 to 500 pounds, $132 to $145; 500 to 600 pounds, $123 to $135; 600 to 700 pounds, $115 to $120; 700 to 800 pounds, $106 to $115.
Head cows, $640 to $1,030; cows/calves, $1,150, head bulls, $1,100 to 1300.
