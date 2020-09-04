LEDBETTER — Tuesday, Sept. 1. Markets totaled 482 head. Compared to last week: slaughter cows, steady to $3 higher; slaughter bulls, steady to $3 higher; feeder steers, unevenly steady; feeder heifers, mostly steady.
Slaughter cows: breakers, 70 to 80% lean, $51 to $58; boners, 80 to 85% lean, $62 to $63; lean, 85 to 90% lean, $45 to $60.
Slaughter bulls yield grade 1-2: $80 to $95.
Feeder steers medium and large 1-2: 400 to 500 pounds, $157; 500 to 600 pounds, $136 to $145; 600 to 700 pounds, $130 to $134; 700 to 800 pounds, $125; 800 to 900 pounds, $114 to $119.
Feeder heifers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $140 to $142; 400 to 500 pounds, $135 to $148; 500 to 600 pounds, $123 to $135; 600 to 700 pounds, $111 to $116; 700 to 800 pounds, $110.
Head cows, $530 to $850; cows/calves, $1325; head bulls: $1600.
