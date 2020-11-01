Livingston fire chief earns state honor

Charles Watkins, the chief of the Grand Lakes Volunteer Fire Department in Grand Rivers, was named Kentucky Volunteer Fire Chief of the Year last week by the Kentucky Association of Fire Chiefs.
The presentation was made to Watkins on Oct. 26 at a surprise reception held at the fire station.
“They got me up there by telling me that someone was coming to do a history on the Grand Lakes Fire Department,” he said. “My wife drove me up there, and there was all kinds of cars there, and I said, ‘There’s a lot of people up here just for this!’ ”
Watkins was presented a ceremonial fire helmet by Jason Colson, the president of the Kentucky Association of Fire Chiefs; the Kentucky Volunteer Chief of the Year plaque by Danny Castle, the executive director of the Kentucky Association of Fire Chiefs; a Challenge coin by Livingston Judge-Executive Garrett Gruber and a brass bugle from Salem Fire Chief Troy Newcomb.
Watkins instituted a monthly officer development series where all Grand Lakes officers from the company level to chief officers meet to work on improving interpersonal communications, human resource enhancement and qualities of good leadership.
Watkins has served as chief of the Grand Lakes department since 2016 and has served in the department for 33 years.
“It was one of the best things to ever happen to me in my career, other than being made chief,” he told the Times Leader on Saturday.
A lifelong resident of Livingston County, Watkins said he was really surprised when they presented the plaque to him at the reception.
“I was really overtook by emotion,” he said. “I never dreamed of getting something like this. It was unreal. I’m really joyful and it was just unbelievable.”
Watkins’ duties as a chief of a volunteer fire department include keeping the paperwork up-to-date, maintaining the firefighting equipment, budgeting for the month and making sure the firefighters’ training is current.
Watkins and his wife, Stephanie, have three children, Josh, Micah and Samuel. Micah serves with Watkins on the fire department.
