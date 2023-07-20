Two Livingston County men have been sentenced in relation to a local drug and firearms investigation, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
A DOJ news release said U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky and Special Agent in Charge R. Shawn Morrow of the ATF Louisville Field Division made the announcement.
The news release said that, according to court documents, on July 19, Richard Middleton, 41, of Tiline, was sentenced to seven years and six months in prison, followed by a five-year term of supervised release, on distributing methamphetamine and possessing firearms after having been convicted of felony offenses.
The news release said Bobby Copeland, 52, also of Tiline, was sentenced May 23 to six years and five months in prison, followed by a five-year term of supervised release, on aiding and abetting the distribution of methamphetamine. There is no parole in the federal system.
The case was investigated by the ATF Paducah Post of Duty, with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations, the United States Fish and Wildlife Service, the Western Kentucky Violent Crimes Task Force, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and the Kentucky State Police, according to the news release. Assistant U.S. Attorney Leigh Ann Dycus, of the U.S. Attorney’s Paducah Branch Office, prosecuted the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.