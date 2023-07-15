Living a life with no regrets

Norma Howlett, second from right, poses Monday with her daughters Sarah Howlett, from left, Chris Wright and Liz Tabb, after arriving in a 1948 Packard to Olive Garden in Elizabethtown for a surprise lunch.

 GINA CLEAR | The News-Enterprise

ELIZABETHTOWN — Residents at Peridot Senior Living are taking a no regrets approach to life with the help of workers at the residence facility in Elizabethtown.

In a group session Director of Resident Engagement Sonja Vanderville discussed with residents a possible regret they had and from there, ideas started flowing.

Gina Clear can be reached at 270-505-1418 or gclear@thenewsenterprise.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In