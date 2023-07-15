ELIZABETHTOWN — Residents at Peridot Senior Living are taking a no regrets approach to life with the help of workers at the residence facility in Elizabethtown.
In a group session Director of Resident Engagement Sonja Vanderville discussed with residents a possible regret they had and from there, ideas started flowing.
“We talked about things that we missed out on life and that we still want to do,” Vanderville said. “I try to just listen and surprise them. If the residents mentioned something they have always wanted to do, we try to make it happen without them knowing.”
Now, Vanderville and staff are surprising residents as they help to cross off items on their lists and Monday was Norma Howlett’s turn.
The former Glendale resident revealed she has always wanted to ride in a convertible, so Vanderville went to work. She called the Swope Family of Dealerships and CEO Carl Swope, who responded with a 1948 Packard convertible from their Swope’s Car of Yesteryear Museum.
The black vehicle with red and tan leather interior was awaiting Howlett, who was unaware of its arrival, as she walked out of Peridot. Terry Constant was Howlett’s driver for her adventure.
“It’s a big one,” she said of the surprise. “I asked (Vanderville) and she wouldn’t tell me anything.”
Although one of her daughters had a convertible Volkswagen she once rode in, she was imagining a fancier ride, suitable for a movie star.
“It just always seemed like an exciting thing to ride in a convertible and that you’re really somebody,” she said, adding by watching people and the movies — it seemed something she would always want to try. “I’m just so surprised. I don’t know what to say.”
Admiring the vehicle, Howlett marveled at its elegance saying her family would enjoy this.
“My daughters are going to have a fit,” she said about when she would tell them, unaware her daughters, Sarah Howlett, Chris Wright and Liz Tabb, were awaiting her arrival for lunch at Olive Garden. “It’s really shiny and beautiful.”
The former Glendale resident was treated like a movie star as she was fitted with a head scarf to protect her hair and sunglasses for her trip from the senior living facility down Ring Road to Pear Orchard Road and eventually to the restaurant.
As Norma and her entourage pulled into the restaurant’s parking lot, she was greeted by her daughters who celebrated her moment with her.
Gina Clear can be reached at 270-505-1418 or gclear@thenewsenterprise.com.
