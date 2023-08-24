The Kuttawa Tourism Commission plans to host its fourth annual music festival, Live on the Lawn, on Sept. 29-30. Live on the Lawn Oktoberfest is also back for the second year in a row, along with the annual Kuttawa Days Carnival Celebration. This event is located at Silver Cliff Park in Kuttawa.

According to a news release, the music festival will feature tribute bands people may have seen in places such as Disney World or Las Vegas. Gabriel Sanchez presents The Prince Experience, Captain Fantastic: The Magic of Elton John, and The Eagles Project are all expected to perform.

