The Kuttawa Tourism Commission plans to host its fourth annual music festival, Live on the Lawn, on Sept. 29-30. Live on the Lawn Oktoberfest is also back for the second year in a row, along with the annual Kuttawa Days Carnival Celebration. This event is located at Silver Cliff Park in Kuttawa.
According to a news release, the music festival will feature tribute bands people may have seen in places such as Disney World or Las Vegas. Gabriel Sanchez presents The Prince Experience, Captain Fantastic: The Magic of Elton John, and The Eagles Project are all expected to perform.
Local bands High Noon Moon and Diverge will also be there.
The news release said the festival is set to open Sept. 29 at 3 p.m. and end at 9 p.m. with the Kuttawa Days Carnival, including a ferris wheel, spider mountain rock wall, a trackless train, slides, bouncers and a mechanical bull. These rides are free, according to the news release. It will also include a food truck rodeo with craft vendors from around the area.
Sept. 30 activities start at 10 a.m. until dark. Live on the Lawn Oktoberfest will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Hu-B’s Marina parking lot. Tickets are $25 before the event and are available for purchase online through the event website, liveonthelawnky.com.
According to the news release, the beer festival offers over 50 unique tastings from breweries from all over, such as Rhinegeist, Mad Tree, Samuel Adams, Paducah Beer Werks, Casey Jones Distillery and more.
The purchase of a $25 Oktoberfest ticket grants people the following:
• Sixteen-ounce commemorative pint glass
• Fifteen five-ounce pours
• Voucher for one pretzel and sauce
• Fun prizes and giveaways
Free music starts Sept. 30, with local bands at 1 p.m. and it goes until 10 p.m. when the headliner Gabriel Sanchez and the Prince Experience shuts down the show. The news release said carnival rides and the food truck rodeo will continue all day Saturday as well, along with kayak races during the day and glow-in-the-dark kayaking at night.
