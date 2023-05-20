PADNWS-05-20-23 ODRS FAWNING TIME - PHOTO

New fawns spend their earliest days curled up, head down, hidden in place with the help of spotted camouflage to avoid prowling predators.

The fruits of last autumn’s white-tailed deer breeding are dropping out there in the weeds nowadays.

Back in November there occurred the high point of the rut, that concentrated period of the whitetails’ reproductive activities. The rut squeezes most breeding of adult does into a relative few days. The pursuits and unabashed deer behaviors leading up to this make it an exciting time for hunters to be in the woods and fields.

Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer, can be contacted at outdoors@paducahsun.com.

