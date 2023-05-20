The fruits of last autumn’s white-tailed deer breeding are dropping out there in the weeds nowadays.
Back in November there occurred the high point of the rut, that concentrated period of the whitetails’ reproductive activities. The rut squeezes most breeding of adult does into a relative few days. The pursuits and unabashed deer behaviors leading up to this make it an exciting time for hunters to be in the woods and fields.
The flurry of rut activity peaks about the middle of November. Then toward late May and into early June, the bulk of those female deer impregnated at the climax of the rut churn out a new generation.
Fawning time is beginning across our deer habitats, which means just about everywhere presently. This is prime time for fawning, late enough that there is plenty of new spring growth to nourish the nursing mother and the fawn itself when it is ready to eat vegetation. It is early enough, however, to allow the fawns plenty of time before winter to grow strong enough to endure the crueler temperatures and a season with less food.
Nature figures out this timetable, triggering breeding so that a gestation period of about 210 days puts most new fawns on the ground just when they need to be.
Deer have adapted to synchronize the fawning period for the majority of mama does. But why?
Nature somewhat offsets the vulnerability of whitetail fawns by a high percentage of them being born at the same time. Simply put, predators can’t eat all the fawns when most are available at the same time, and after about six weeks, the surviving fawns will have matured enough to outrun most predators.
Meanwhile, new fawns are at high risk. At birth, a baby deer is going to weigh only about 5-7 pounds (in route to 45-60 pounds by fall). Early on, it can barely walk, much less run with high-bounding speed.
To help get new fawns through these dangerous first weeks, they are born with a smattering of white spots over their chestnut brown coat. The white spots, resembling a dappling of sunshine on the darker coat, make for surprisingly effective camouflage.
To deny advantage to keen-nosed predators, the vulnerable fawns are born with little to no scent so carnivores passing downwind of them don’t detect their prey, find and dine on the infant deer.
Instinctively understanding these traits, a mother deer puts her fawn in weeds or other cover and leaves junior alone there. She stays away most of the time, visiting her youngster only occasionally to nurse it for short periods. To linger would risk drawing attention to the helpless baby.
A new fawn, therefore, spends most of its early days lying in place, head down and motionless, allowing camouflage to conceal it from possible murderous passers-by.
The first time a doe is impregnated (at the age of about 18 months), she develops and bears a single fawn when mom is a 2-year-old. The typical doe gives birth to twins when she is a 3-year-old. She most often bears twins (occasionally triplets in her prime and in excellent habitat) thereafter.
When a doe gives birth to twins, she typically stashes them in two places separated by some space. Not putting all her eggs in the same basket, the mother deer divides her offspring to lower the odds of losing both to a predator.
Being left alone, however, occasionally gets a baby deer in trouble with well-meaning humans. A common error by people is the finding of a lone fawn that might be wrongly assumed of being abandoned or orphaned.
Soft-hearted but blundering people many times have “rescued” a fawn from such circumstances. Any fawn saved in this manner is robbed of the chance of growing up as a wild deer — when it likely would have been just fine if the meddling humans had just left nature to its own methods. An “abandoned” fawn in many cases will have a mother hiding nearby, waiting for intruding humans to leave.
And when the lone fawn is hijacked in the name of helping it, the fawn loses the chance to grow up to be what it is supposed to be if it survives at all.
Besides that, taking a fawn even to help it is against the law. Technically, it is a violation to handle a young deer, moving or taking it to help being the legal equivalent of trapping it. Taking a deer into captivity, even as an intended rescue, is legally akin to killing one.
What one should do in most cases of finding a deer fawn is nothing. Leave it alone and steer clear to allow the mother deer to return and nurse the fawn when the time is right. Often, when humans may be assessing an “abandoned” fawn, a stressed mama doe is watching.
Fawn survival rates vary according to circumstances. An abundance of cover where fawns can hide is helpful. Nowadays, coyotes are the chief predators on new deer, so areas with more coyotes tend to see lower fawning success than places with no or fewer coyotes.
Free ranging dogs can be an added factor in fawn predation.
In most cases, if you should find a vulnerable fawn, the best you can do for it is leave it undisturbed and back out of there. And if you get a chance to kill a coyote now and then, have at it.
Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer, can be contacted at outdoors@paducahsun.com.
