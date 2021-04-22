TODAY
McCracken County Public Library, A Story Walk!, all day, Library Garden.
McCracken County Public Library, Story Time with Miss Alaysis, 10 a.m., online at https://facebook.com/mclibdotnet.
Paducah Bridge Club, games meeting, 12:30 p.m., 1723 Kentucky Ave., call 270-564-2823 for information.
Graves County Public Library, Virtual Adult Paint Party — Craft, 5 p.m., call 270-247-2911 to register and for information.
FRIDAY
McCracken County Public Library, A Story Walk!, all day, Library Garden.
Graves County Public Library, Virtual Story Hour, 10 a.m., online at http://facebook.com/GravesCountyPublic Library/.
Graves County Public Library, Virtual Story Hour — Craft, 10:30 a.m., online at http://facebook.com/GravesCountyPublic Library/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.