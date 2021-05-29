TODAY
Paducah Homegrown Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m., downtown 306 N. Second St. Information: 270-444-8508.
Paducah Bridge Club, games meeting, 12:30 p.m., 1723 Kentucky Ave. Information: 270-564-2823.
SUNDAY
McCracken County Public Library, Spring and Summer Bass Fishing Tips with Blonde, 4 p.m., online at https://facebook.com/mclibdotnet.
MONDAY
Holy Rosary Knights of Columbus Council 1055, 3028 Jefferson St., Paducah, drive-thru-only service for BBQ on Memorial Day. BBQ pork ribs, pork shoulder and chicken along with side items of baked beans, potato salad and cole slaw. All sales begin at 7 a.m. Monday until sold out. Stay in your vehicle and enter from alley off 30th Street. All major credit cards accepted.
Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 377, annual Memorial Day Ceremony, 7 p.m. at Dolly McNutt Plaza. COVID-19 social distancing regulations will be followed.
TUESDAY
Chair Yoga Class with Suzi Renaud, 12:15-1 p.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Paducah Mid-week Farmers Market, 3-7 p.m., Carson Park, 301 Clifton Drive. Information: 270-444-8508.
