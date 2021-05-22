TODAY
Paducah Homegrown Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m., downtown 306 N. Second St. Information: 270-444-8508.
St. John Knights of Columbus Charity Poker Run, 10 a.m., starts at Four Rivers Harley Davidson and ends at the St. John Knights of Columbus building, U.S. 45 South, Paducah. Information: 270-559-8301.
Paducah Bridge Club, games meeting, 12:30 p.m., 1723 Kentucky Ave. Information: 270-564-2823.
SUNDAY
McCracken County Public Library, DIY Mason Jar Soap Dispenser, 4 p.m., online at https://facebook.com/mclibdotnet.
MONDAY
Graves County Public Library, Lunch Book Club, noon. Information: 270-247-2911.
Chair Yoga Class with Suzi Renaud, 12:15-1 p.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
McCracken County Public Library, Virtual Rainbow Book Club: The Subtweet by Vivek Shraya, 6 p.m., online at https://zoom.us, meeting ID: 83300817357, passcode: rainbow.
TUESDAY
Chair Yoga Class with Suzi Renaud, 12:15-1 p.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Paducah Bridge Club, games meeting, 12:30 p.m., 1723 Kentucky Ave. Information: 270-564-2823.
