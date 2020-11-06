June 25, 1941-
Nov. 4, 2020
On November 4, 2020, Linda Lou Bechtold put on her crown and walked over in God’s land with her brother Cleatis Shaffer, her parents, Rev. Robert Ray Shaffer and Bertie Mae Shaffer. She will be gardening, beach combing and arrowhead hunting. Linda was a 1959 graduate of Lone Oak High School.
Survivors include her husband, Charles W. Bechtold; her son, Charles L. Bechtold and wife Polly, her daughter, Kathy L. Bechtold and son, Michael W. Bechtold; her twin sister, Wanda Sue Kinsey and husband, Carroll, all of Paducah. Linda was a loving and devoted grandmother to five surviving grandchildren: Adam, Dean, Ashlyn, Cody and Travis Bechtold in addition to two great-grandchildren Easton and Adalyn Bechtolod; several neices, nephews and cousins.
Graveside services will be held today, Friday, November 6, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Mt. Kenton Cemetery with Rev. Mike Nolen officiating. There will be no public visitation.
Expression of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN, 38105.
Arrangements made by the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
