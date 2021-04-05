PRESTONSBURG — A replica statue of Abraham Lincoln in Kentucky has been moved to a permanent home at a Civil War battlefield.
Floyd County Judge-Executive Robert Williams told WYMT-TV that the statue is now at the Middle Creek Battlefield in Prestonsburg. The site is where Union forces halted a Confederate advance into Kentucky in 1862.
The statue depicting the president seated is a replica of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. It was removed in 2019 from the law office of Eric C. Conn, who was sentenced to 12 years in prison for the largest Social Security fraud in history. Conn fled the country but was caught in Honduras and sentenced to an additional 15 years.
A businessman had bought the statue and donated it to the county.
