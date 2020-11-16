Limited curbside service will resume at McCracken County Public Library today for the pick up of holds, an email from the institution announced Sunday.
The building will remain closed to the public due to the county being in the red zone for COVID-19 cases.
Curbside hours for the week of November 16 will be as follows: Monday through Thursday, noon to 6 p.m., and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. No curbside service will be offered on Sunday.
For curbside service, patrons may call 270-442-2510 ext. 110 during the above hours.
Printing, copying, faxing and computer use are unavailable at this time. Library wifi is available for free in the parking lot for those with their own devices. All book drops will remain open for returns.
Several library employees have been instructed to quarantine by their medical providers and the Purchase District Health Department due to exposure to COVID-19, significantly limiting the amount of employees working to provide curbside service.
Patrons who have questions about their library accounts or who need assistance using electronic library resources may leave messages. Messages will be returned within one business day. To leave library staff a message, email questions@mclib.net, call 270-442-2510 and dial 3 or send a message via Facebook.
