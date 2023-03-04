FREEMONT — Bill Adams never heard an alert. All he heard was wind.
“We were getting ready to leave, and (my wife) said ‘I think they’re putting out a tornado warning,’ ” said Adams Friday, standing in a debris field full of parts of his roof and items from a destroyed outbuilding.
“I walked to the front door … grabbed the knob on the front door, and I looked up and there was the tail end of it, and it took the roof off,” said Adams, formerly the McCracken County jailer.
“And then the ceiling caved in on us, and we had to dig out of the ceiling.”
The National Weather Service hasn’t officially confirmed the damage was caused by a tornado, as they were unable to conduct their survey Friday, giving precedence to emergency and power work.
A tornado warning was issued shortly after 11 a.m., when radar indicated rotation in southern McCracken County. Weather officials also said the radar registered a tornado debris signature, leading them to believe a twister touched down.
Adams said neither he, his wife, nor their dogs were hurt. Emergency management officials confirmed no injuries were reported, though approximately 50 buildings, including Freemont Baptist Church, suffered damage — some of them total losses like Adams’s house.
“Everybody’s okay, but it’s a total loss,” Adams said of the house he’s lived in for the past 21 years.
“That’s the important thing. All this can be replaced.”
Stan Hamlin, another Freemont resident of 21 years, told a similar story.
“I was in the house and we got the report on the telephone,” Hamlin said.
“I ran out in the hallway and hollered at my wife to get in the hallway … I heard a bunch of noise and I saw all this stuff come down,” he said, referring to the portion of roof over his front porch, and some off the garage.
“I just figured the whole house was going.”
Hamlin said he hopes the home can be salvaged.
“Im really, really lucky it didn’t take the whole house.”
Considering the December 2021 tornadoes that devastated Mayfield, Dawson Springs and other local communities, Hamlin said he’s always been aware of the potential for twisters.
“We always think there might be a tornado, but it’s gonna hit somewhere else. It’s not gonna hit my house,” he said.
The likely tornado came on top of a day of already extreme weather.
The Paducah area had sustained just under 4.5 inches of rain, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Christine Wielgos.
Trees and power lines had already come down in multiple places across the area, and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet noted widespread water over roads, several of those locations not far from Freemont in McCracken and Graves counties.
McCracken County Emergency Management Director Rob Estes said in addition to the 50 buildings, about 50 power poles were also damaged, but power crews expected to have much of the power back on by Friday evening.
Estes said while his team and other area crews had completed some of the damage assessment Friday, a more full assessment would take place today.
“It’s difficult to do it tonight. We still have high wind. We still have debris in the air,” he said.
Wielgos said apart from the probable tornado, gusts in the area measured between 50 and 70 miles per hour.
Estes praised the coordination between numerous area agencies, law enforcement, rescue, medical and power, and said emergency management directors from across the entire 12-county region would respond today to conduct the damage survey.
“I can’t say enough about, when you have a disaster like that, everybody pulls together and it’s one tight knit family. Everybody’s here to do the same job, and that’s to serve our community.”
