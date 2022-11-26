The National Retail Federation had projected a six-to-eight% increase in sales this year at $4.9 trillion nationwide.
Joe Bell, a spokesman for Kentucky Oaks Mall’s parent company, thinks that’s on the mark.
Updated: November 26, 2022 @ 12:32 am
“(At this point), all we can go by is what we see anecdotally and what traffic counters tell us, but we know traffic’s up from last year,” said Bell, director of corporate communications for Cafaro Company. “They’re doing sales at least on par with last year — most likely more … And a return to pre-pandemic shopping.”
Ciara Suson, Kentucky Oaks Mall Marketing Director, said a line of some 100 had formed when she arrived at 5 a.m. to hand out promotional bags.
“We were actually super impressed, and we’re excited many are willing to come out, as — post-COVID — we understand the hesitation,” Suson said. “It’s not dropping off but getting busier as the day goes.”
After stories of supply chain woes during COVID-era media, Bell said this season wouldn’t be a repeat.
“We know a lot of national retailers were concerned because of last year, so they brought in supplies early,” he said. “I’m hearing that retailers were actually concerned about having too much inventory, but that problem was taken care of pretty quickly (by customers).”
The Kentucky Oaks Mall area was rife with traffic on Friday, with early-morning lines seen outside Old Navy on Hinkleville Road.
Mall hours extend from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Dec. 17, the last Saturday before Christmas Eve.
Visit KentuckyOaksMall.com for more information, including daily hours.
