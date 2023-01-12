The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program crisis component is now available to assist west Kentucky households in home heating crisis situations.

Kentucky Community Action Agencies are accepting applications for emergency assistance on a first-come, first-serve basis for aid in paying heating costs through March 31, or until funds have run out. Agencies began accepting applications Monday.

