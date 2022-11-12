Enrollment for the annual Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program — also known as LIHEAP — has begun and will be open through Dec. 16 as funding is available.
Kentucky Community Action Agencies from across the state are accepting applications for the LIHEAP subsidy component. Applications are accepted on a first come first served basis through Dec. 16 or until designated funds are depleted. Agencies began accepting applications on Monday.
West Kentucky Allied Services (WKAS) serves the eight Jackson Purchase counties. The main office at 328 E. Broadway St. in Mayfield can be reached at 270-247-4046 or at 1-800-294-2731.
The WKAS office for each county can be found at:
• Ballard: 325 Broadway, LaCenter, 270-665-5238.
• Calloway: 607 Poplar St., Suite C, Murray, 270-753-0908.
• Carlisle: 261 Front St. (senior center), Bardwell, 270-628-3941.
• Fulton: 201 N. Highland Drive, Fulton, 270-472-0002.
• Graves: 328 E. Broadway St., Mayfield, 270-247-4046.
• Hickman: 111 Clay St., Clinton, 270-653-4494.
• Marshall: 1101 Main St. (courthouse), Benton, 270-527-9766.
• McCracken: 709 S. 22nd St. (Elmwood Court), Apt. 9, Paducah, 270-444-7390.
Jenny Rushing, the community services block grant director of West Kentucky Allied Services, said those interested in applying for the assistance can call any of these eight offices for information.
“We can tell them the income requirements, if they qualify and what they have to bring in to receive the assistance,” she said. “They can get a one-time assistance, and (the amount) is based on their income, but it also depends on whether they want to put it toward electric, natural gas, propane or kerosene.”
Rushing added that the assistance is based on income, and this year’s income requirement has gone done this year because of the federal poverty level. The income requirement is now 130% of the federal poverty level, down from 150% of the poverty level.
To qualify for LIHEAP assistance, a household of one must make a gross monthly income of no more than $1,473, while a household of two must make no more than $1,984. A household of three must make no more than $2,495 in gross monthly income, while a household of four must make no more than $3,007.
A household of five must make a gross monthly income of no more than $3,518, while a household of six must make no more than $4,029, a household of seven must make no more than $4,541 and a household of eight must make no more than $5,052. For households of larger sizes, applicants should add $511 for each additional family member over eight.
After an appointment has been made, applicants should bring proof of a Social Security number or permanent residence card for each member of the household, proof of allof the household’s income form the previous month, the most current heating bill, a statement from the landlord if heating bills are included in the rent, a statement from the utility company of the applicant takes part in a prepay electric program and the account number and name on the account for the main heating fuel sources and electric bill.
For those who don’t have a means to come in for an appointment, some offices will make arrangements by email. Social workers in the WKAS offices are making arrangements for those unable to come to the office.
“We are still allowing a minimum of only two people in our offices at a time,” Rushing said. “If they do not have a way, we will work with them every possible way to get them their assistance.”
West Kentucky Allied Services is funded federally and by the state.
