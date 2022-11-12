Enrollment for the annual Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program — also known as LIHEAP — has begun and will be open through Dec. 16 as funding is available.

Kentucky Community Action Agencies from across the state are accepting applications for the LIHEAP subsidy component. Applications are accepted on a first come first served basis through Dec. 16 or until designated funds are depleted. Agencies began accepting applications on Monday.

Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In